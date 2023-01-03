Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
Related
Longboat Observer
Main Street parcel acquired for $4.29 million
A downtown parcel at 2051 Main St. has been acquired for $4.29 million. The new owner of the 0.44-acre parcel, Center Pointe Property LLC of Sarasota plans to hold the property with an eye toward future development. An entity named Mainview Sarasota Development LLC had previously acquired the property with...
Business owner says city's water project is destroying his livelihood
Moving to Tampa from California, when Derrick and Sierra Iglesia saw Old Seminole Heights for the first time, they were mesmerized.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: New townhomes planned; Third Lake buys hotel
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Palm Grove Inn at 711 3rd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg has sold for $6.35 million. F212 Holdings LLC sold the 28,548-square-foot complex to TLP RE MF VI Saint Petersburg III Owner LLC. The buyer is connected to Tampa-based real estate investment advisory firm Third Lake Partners.
fox13news.com
Growing downtown St. Pete is tough transition for business owners
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Downtown St. Pete is booming, exciting a lot of neighbors about the future of the area, while leaving some business owners frustrated about the current situation. According to a city spokesperson, there are 10 construction projects in a one-mile radius around 200 Central Avenue, where crews...
City of Tampa moving closer to Downtown Riverwalk expansion
Last spring, the US Department of Transportation approved a $24 million grant to expand the Riverwalk and link it to more neighborhoods west of Hillsborough River.
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer significantly expands plans for Gandy project
A proposed 39-acre mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard will now feature nearly 100 additional units, following approval of a second expansion. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. late last year in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. The group then unveiled plans to build a waterfront mixed-use community featuring a marina, boardwalk, amenity area and restaurant concept.
stpetecatalyst.com
DRC approves Coquina Key Plaza redevelopment
January 6, 2023 - This week, the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission approved Stoneweg's plans to redevelop to Coquina Key Plaza. The plans entail building 465 residential units with at least 20% dedicated for workforce housing to households earning 80-120% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The plans also entail constructing 20,817 square feet of commercial space. The applicant was requesting two design variances - to locate the buildings off the setback line and locate parking in-front of the commercial buildings. Many residents have opposed the project, largely regarding how the project will not be able to attract and accommodate a large grocer, which has been expressed as a dire need by the community. The city council approved the project last year.
mynews13.com
More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
stpetecatalyst.com
Why Clearwater officials publicly fired their city manager
Strategic planning issues, insufficient communication and the unauthorized purchase of a $2.1 million sound system are just a few reasons why the Clearwater City Council voted to fire its city manager. Mayor Frank Hibbard relayed those and a long list of other reasons for City Manager Jon Jennings’ termination during...
stpetecatalyst.com
DRC denies Mirror Lake condo project
The Development Review Commission has denied plans for a 200-foot-high condominium tower that would rise in Mirror Lake. St. Pete-based Skyward Living, controlled by St. Pete local Hudson Harr, was seeking approval of a site plan to construct an 82-unit, 18-story building with 840 square feet of commercial space and a 99-space parking garage, located at 200 and 216 Mirror Lake Drive North and 745 2nd Ave. North.
Saturday Morning Shoppe Coming To Tropicana Field Parking Lot This Weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Saturday Morning Shoppe will host its first market of 2023 in Lot 4 of the Tropicana Field parking lot on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 12-5 p.m. The New Year’s Break Pop-up Shop will feature more than 100 local artists, makers, and
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete firm Spoor Bunch Franz merges, expands
St. Petersburg-based firm Spoor Bunch Franz (SBF), one of the area’s most prominent accounting practices, has expanded its relationship with Westbay CPAs through a new merger. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, known for its specialization in forensic accounting and business valuations, took effect Jan. 1. Through the merger, SBF...
stpetecatalyst.com
FDOT provides update on $13 million St. Pete project
State and city officials hope an expansive roadway project will reduce the frequency and severity of traffic crashes and improve the quality of life along 5th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a virtual public meeting in December to discuss repaving and “urban corridor...
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Race track, private garages among features of new Tampa complex
When looking for a new area to build The Motor Enclave, Brad Oleshansky says a computer program picked Tampa because of its huge car scene.
Cross retrieved at 117th annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs
Teenage boys from the community dive into the bayou to retrieve it. The diver who finds it is blessed for the entire year.
businessobserverfl.com
Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February
Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit
This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
2 shot at Brooksville home
Two people were shot at a Brooksville home on Friday night.
stpetecatalyst.com
Homeless Leadership Alliance seeks survey volunteers
January 6, 2023 - Pinellas County residents can help the Homeless Leadership Alliance secure vital funding by volunteering to participate in the “Point in Time Count and Survey.” The annual national event provides a snapshot of those experiencing sheltered and unsheltered homelessness in the county, according to the release. Volunteers will survey individuals and families at various locations, such as meal sites and bus stops. Program officials will send the collected data to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Florida Department of Children and Families to help secure over $5 million in funding. For more information, visit the website here.
Comments / 0