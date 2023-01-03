ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Longboat Observer

Main Street parcel acquired for $4.29 million

A downtown parcel at 2051 Main St. has been acquired for $4.29 million. The new owner of the 0.44-acre parcel, Center Pointe Property LLC of Sarasota plans to hold the property with an eye toward future development. An entity named Mainview Sarasota Development LLC had previously acquired the property with...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: New townhomes planned; Third Lake buys hotel

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Palm Grove Inn at 711 3rd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg has sold for $6.35 million. F212 Holdings LLC sold the 28,548-square-foot complex to TLP RE MF VI Saint Petersburg III Owner LLC. The buyer is connected to Tampa-based real estate investment advisory firm Third Lake Partners.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Growing downtown St. Pete is tough transition for business owners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Downtown St. Pete is booming, exciting a lot of neighbors about the future of the area, while leaving some business owners frustrated about the current situation. According to a city spokesperson, there are 10 construction projects in a one-mile radius around 200 Central Avenue, where crews...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Developer significantly expands plans for Gandy project

A proposed 39-acre mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard will now feature nearly 100 additional units, following approval of a second expansion. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. late last year in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. The group then unveiled plans to build a waterfront mixed-use community featuring a marina, boardwalk, amenity area and restaurant concept.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

DRC approves Coquina Key Plaza redevelopment

January 6, 2023 - This week, the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission approved Stoneweg's plans to redevelop to Coquina Key Plaza. The plans entail building 465 residential units with at least 20% dedicated for workforce housing to households earning 80-120% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The plans also entail constructing 20,817 square feet of commercial space. The applicant was requesting two design variances - to locate the buildings off the setback line and locate parking in-front of the commercial buildings. Many residents have opposed the project, largely regarding how the project will not be able to attract and accommodate a large grocer, which has been expressed as a dire need by the community. The city council approved the project last year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
mynews13.com

More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Why Clearwater officials publicly fired their city manager

Strategic planning issues, insufficient communication and the unauthorized purchase of a $2.1 million sound system are just a few reasons why the Clearwater City Council voted to fire its city manager. Mayor Frank Hibbard relayed those and a long list of other reasons for City Manager Jon Jennings’ termination during...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

DRC denies Mirror Lake condo project

The Development Review Commission has denied plans for a 200-foot-high condominium tower that would rise in Mirror Lake. St. Pete-based Skyward Living, controlled by St. Pete local Hudson Harr, was seeking approval of a site plan to construct an 82-unit, 18-story building with 840 square feet of commercial space and a 99-space parking garage, located at 200 and 216 Mirror Lake Drive North and 745 2nd Ave. North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete firm Spoor Bunch Franz merges, expands

St. Petersburg-based firm Spoor Bunch Franz (SBF), one of the area’s most prominent accounting practices, has expanded its relationship with Westbay CPAs through a new merger. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, known for its specialization in forensic accounting and business valuations, took effect Jan. 1. Through the merger, SBF...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

FDOT provides update on $13 million St. Pete project

State and city officials hope an expansive roadway project will reduce the frequency and severity of traffic crashes and improve the quality of life along 5th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a virtual public meeting in December to discuss repaving and “urban corridor...
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February

Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Homeless Leadership Alliance seeks survey volunteers

January 6, 2023 - Pinellas County residents can help the Homeless Leadership Alliance secure vital funding by volunteering to participate in the “Point in Time Count and Survey.” The annual national event provides a snapshot of those experiencing sheltered and unsheltered homelessness in the county, according to the release. Volunteers will survey individuals and families at various locations, such as meal sites and bus stops. Program officials will send the collected data to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Florida Department of Children and Families to help secure over $5 million in funding. For more information, visit the website here.

