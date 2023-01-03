ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
KTEN.com

The lack of a new speaker has ground House business to a halt

House Republicans' failure to elect a speaker after days of voting has frozen business in the chamber -- and some GOP members are now warning that the impasse has implications on national security-related briefings and oversight. The speaker position is traditionally filled on the first day of a new Congress,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTEN.com

LIVE: Battle for House leadership Day 2

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has now lost six votes in his bid for Speaker of the House as the fight spilled into a second chaotic day. The House is expected to reconvene at 7 p.m. CT to consider the next steps.
South Dakota Searchlight

Democrats praise U.S. Capitol police and pledge to seek accountability on Jan. 6 anniversary

Two years after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undo Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, Democrats in Congress on Friday vowed to remember the Capitol police officers who died, hold Trump accountable and prevent similar attacks in the future. Democrats applauded the work of the […] The post Democrats praise U.S. Capitol police and pledge to seek accountability on Jan. 6 anniversary appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
COLORADO STATE
KTEN.com

Nikki Haley Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations and former Republican governor of South Carolina. Father: Ajit S. Randhawa, professor and business owner. Mother: Raj Kaur Randhawa, teacher and business owner. Marriage: Michael Haley (1996-present) Children: Rena and Nalin. Education: Clemson University,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

