Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week
(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a weak winter storm system will push east across the central U.S. during the middle of next week, bringing the next chance for snow to Minnesota. Officials say consistency has been poor with the computer models, but the pattern doesn't suggest anything significant for snowfall at this point.
Active Storm Track to Continue Targeting Iowa with Storm Systems Through Late Month
The Iowa Storm Center long range models continue to show an active moisture stream through late month with multiple storm systems expected during this time, so read on for details...
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
Warmer next week and storm system could go south of MN
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in with updates on snow totals across the state as well as a quiet weekend across Minnesota. Plus, more on the warmer week next week and that potential winter storm moving south of the state.
How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in
With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and...
What Are the Odds Minnesota Experiences a Polar Vortex This Winter?
We might already have over 40 inches of snow, but winter is just starting. We had some brutally cold temperatures already in December of 2022, and luckily January is off to a mild start (at least temperature-wise.) In years past mid-late January has brought us long stretches of bitter cold, below-zero temperatures. And February hasn't been much better.
Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
Seeley: Lots of snow this week, but still short of record depth
With all the snow this week, an MPR News listener wanted to know what the greatest January snow depth is on record for the Twin Cities. According to retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley, the 15 or so inches on the ground this week is nothing compared to January 23, 1982 — when snow depth in the metro measured 38 inches.
A top 4 January snowfall is finished; still mild Thursday, decreasing clouds
Our recent snow was a top producer. Temperatures will still be in the 20s south and east but cooler, in the teens in northwest Minnesota. Clouds will decrease through the day. Thursday night will be cooler with possible freezing fog. After the big snowfall, skies clear out with cooler conditions...
Snow, travel troubles linger into third day across much of Minnesota
Snow that started Tuesday, and lasted all day Wednesday, kept falling overnight and into Thursday across a wide swath of southern and eastern Minnesota. The seemingly never-ending winter storm meant a third day of shoveling, travel headaches and school disruptions across the region — and a third day of building up the snowpack for skiing, snowmobiling, sledding and other winter activities.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
Top 25 snowfall event for Twin Cities; snow finally ends Thursday morning.
It’s a storm for the record books. We’re still counting up inches around Minnesota. But so far this storm has likely already made it into the top 23 snowfall events on record in the Twin Cities. MSP Airport recorded 12.2” of snow as of noon Wednesday. That means...
Travel through air, ground in Minnesota stalled due to winter storm
Countless canceled and delayed flights, numerous crashes amid terrible road conditions are the result of a powerful winter storm that has dumped two rounds of snow with a dash of freezing rain in between. Freezing rain combined with fresh snowfall has resulted in a total of 101 cancellations and 42...
With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up Wednesday in Twin Cities
"With 10 inches in the last 24 hours at MSP, we are now at 43.3 inches for the season and knocking on the door of our annual average. Another 3 to 5 yet to go today." That's the message tweeted by meteorologist Bill Borghoff, who works at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. After 6 inches fell at MSP Airport during the day Tuesday, another 4+ fell overnight into Wednesday morning. If another 3-5 inches does fall today, it could push the total to 15.
Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
Pickup goes through ice on Leech Lake
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.
Snow Fleas Are Out, And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota And Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
