Minnesota State

voiceofalexandria.com

Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week

(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a weak winter storm system will push east across the central U.S. during the middle of next week, bringing the next chance for snow to Minnesota. Officials say consistency has been poor with the computer models, but the pattern doesn't suggest anything significant for snowfall at this point.
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
mprnews.org

How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in

With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and...
mprnews.org

Seeley: Lots of snow this week, but still short of record depth

With all the snow this week, an MPR News listener wanted to know what the greatest January snow depth is on record for the Twin Cities. According to retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley, the 15 or so inches on the ground this week is nothing compared to January 23, 1982 — when snow depth in the metro measured 38 inches.
mprnews.org

Snow, travel troubles linger into third day across much of Minnesota

Snow that started Tuesday, and lasted all day Wednesday, kept falling overnight and into Thursday across a wide swath of southern and eastern Minnesota. The seemingly never-ending winter storm meant a third day of shoveling, travel headaches and school disruptions across the region — and a third day of building up the snowpack for skiing, snowmobiling, sledding and other winter activities.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
Bring Me The News

With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up Wednesday in Twin Cities

"With 10 inches in the last 24 hours at MSP, we are now at 43.3 inches for the season and knocking on the door of our annual average. Another 3 to 5 yet to go today." That's the message tweeted by meteorologist Bill Borghoff, who works at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. After 6 inches fell at MSP Airport during the day Tuesday, another 4+ fell overnight into Wednesday morning. If another 3-5 inches does fall today, it could push the total to 15.
valleynewslive.com

Pickup goes through ice on Leech Lake

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.
CASS COUNTY, MN

