My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
verywellhealth.com
What’s the Difference Between Palliative Care and Hospice?
Palliative care and hospice care are often confused with one another. Both have the goal to relieve symptoms and improve the quality of life for people with chronic medical conditions. However, what that care includes and who qualifies for it are quite different. Palliative care is intended to be used...
verywellhealth.com
Connection Between ALS and Frontotemporal Dementia
ALS and FTD are considered neurodegenerative diseases. That means that the neurological system and neurons (nerve cells) are affected. Both conditions develop because motor neurons, the cells that aid in movement, become damaged or destroyed. In the case of ALS, motor neurons found in the frontal cortex, brainstem, and spinal...
verywellhealth.com
Is ALS Genetic?
The cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is unknown, and scientists typically don't have a definitive answer for why the condition affects some people and not others. However, current research suggests that genetics and environment play a role in the progressive decline of motor neurons and the development of ALS.
silverscreenandroll.com
Drinking Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!
Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. Water is a crucial component of the body and plays a vital role in maintaining nearly all major organ...
verywellhealth.com
How Does Axial Spondyloarthritis Progress?
Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a progressive form of inflammatory arthritis that may worsen over time without appropriate treatment. AxSpA primarily affects the spine and pelvis but can also affect other joints, tendons, and ligaments. The types of axSpA include non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS). The progression of...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Pericardial Effusion?
Pericardial effusion is when the sac around the heart, called the pericardium, fills with extra fluid. It is normal for a thin layer of fluid to be inside the pericardium. However, too much fluid can put pressure on the heart and impact its function. In this article, you will learn...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Hydrocephalus?
Hydrocephalus is the buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) within the brain's hollow spaces (ventricles). The excessive fluid increases pressure inside the skull, affecting the brain's ability to function normally. CSF is a clear fluid that bathes and cushions the brain, protecting and providing it with vital nutrients. CSF flows around...
verywellhealth.com
Antivert (Meclizine) – Oral
Antivert (meclizine) is an orally administered medication used to manage symptoms of motion sickness and vertigo. Antivert is an antiemetic (a medicine used to prevent nausea) and is approved for use in people 12 and older. Antivert belongs to a drug class called antihistamines. Antihistamines are a class of drugs...
verywellhealth.com
Understanding Anxiety and Epilepsy
Epilepsy can be a stressful or challenging condition. After a diagnosis, a person may naturally feel anxious about their health or about having a seizure. It has been estimated that about 20% of people with epilepsy also show anxiety symptoms. Clinical anxiety is a mental health disorder different from mild,...
verywellhealth.com
What Is a Junctional Rhythm?
A junctional rhythm is a type of abnormal heartbeat, or arrhythmia. It is usually not serious, although it can be associated with heart inflammation or recent heart surgery. It happens when the atrioventricular (AV) node or "His bundle," both of which are electrical signals that help control your heartbeat, isn't working properly.
verywellhealth.com
The Health Benefits of Green Tea
Green tea has a long history in China, where it has been enjoyed as a richly flavored beverage and used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. Today, green tea has gained popularity and is consumed worldwide thanks to its many acclaimed health benefits. Green tea is made from the...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Severe Eczema?
Eczema symptoms can range from mild to severe. For some adults, atopic dermatitis (the most common type of eczema) can affect over 40% of their body surface area. Severe eczema can impair quality of life. This chronic inflammatory skin condition affects more than 31 million Americans. Itchiness is the most...
verywellhealth.com
Is Ringworm Contagious?
Ringworm is a highly contagious but easy-to-treat fungal infection spread between animals and humans. It typically appears on the skin, hair, and nails in humans and on the skin, claws, or hooves in animals. Ringworm is not caused by worms. Rather, its name comes from its distinct circular rash that...
