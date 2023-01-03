The U.S. Navy is temporarily doing away with its longstanding "up-or-out" policy for enlisted sailors in an attempt to boost retention. Enlisteds in all branches of the armed forces have to keep moving up the promotion ladder fast enough to keep up with high-year tenure (HYT) limits, time-limited gates which set a cap on how long a servicemember can remain at any given rank. If servicemembers stay put too long without a raise in grade, they are forced to either separate or retire. The Navy has suspended its version of this system through 2025.

11 DAYS AGO