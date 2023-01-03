CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is the perfect couch companion. Meet Rudy!Rudy is a very sweet 10-year-old senior cat seeking a home to enjoy his golden years. A perfect day for Rudy includes napping next to his person and snacking - liquid treat packets are his favorite! Rudy is on a prescription diet and takes daily medication to help with arthritis. If you are looking for a chill companion to relax beside you and watch movies, Rudy is the boy for you! He would make a wonderful best friend to his lucky adopter.Rudy is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO