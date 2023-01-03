ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
azednews.com

What education advocates hope for this Legislative session

Education advocates say lifting the aggregate expenditure limit for school districts is one of the first things they would like to see happen during the Arizona Legislature’s session that starts Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Lifting the limit would let schools use the state funds allocated to them in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy