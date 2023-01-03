Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Hoop roundup: Langley, Marshall teams 3-0 in district
The Langley Saxons (11-3, 4-0) defeated the Yorktown Patriots, 42-29, and Washington-Liberty, 51-27, in Liberty District girls high-school basketball games last week to improve their winning streak to six. In the win over Yorktown, Anya Rahman scored 13 points and had seven steals, and Bri Borcherding had 13 points, eight...
sungazette.news
Commentary: Submit all of those results
The Sun Gazette sports department doesn’t make new year’s resolutions, but the staff does have an ongoing wish list for the holidays and weeks beyond. That list is probably an unrealistic goal that all local high-school varsity sports teams in the Sun Gazette Newspapers’ different coverage areas be proactive in submitting game and event results to the publication regarding teams and athletes.
sungazette.news
Potomac School junior establishes swim academy in South Africa
For Sasha Minsky, no service project to help others is too big or small to undertake. Whether working in community gardens, volunteering at soup kitchens, collecting baseball equipment to send to players in South Africa or completing other independent projects, since a young age the Potomac School junior multi-sport high-school athlete developed a passion, then a mission, for such work.
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
sungazette.news
More sought from Arlington to help fund VRE service
Arlington taxpayers would be on the hook for additional funding to help subsidize Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service in the next fiscal year, but the total funding from Arlington tax coffers would still be no higher than pre-pandemic levels. The draft fiscal 2024 VRE budget now being circulated proposes a...
sungazette.news
‘Empty Bowls’ fund-raiser comes back in person
Tickets are now on sale for the Arlington Food Assistance Center’s (AFAC) “Empty Bowls” fund-raiser, to be held on Feb. 12 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 4000 Lorcom Lane. Attendees will enjoy soups made by chefs from local restaurants, served in hand-thrown bowls created by local...
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 1/5/23 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Fairfax police officers will be getting a pay raise of $120 this year. •• Alcohol sales in Virginia’s state ABC stores were up this Christmas season over last year. •• Lt. Gov. Price is expected to face...
sungazette.news
First candidate emerges in Dranesville supervisor race
Democrat Jimmy Bierman is the first candidate in the race to succeed retiring Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust (D) and he’s raring to go with a host of ideas. Bierman wants to make downtown McLean more inviting and fun, ensure more trees get planted in the community, build transit-oriented development where possible and encourage creation of a women’s health clinic.
sungazette.news
Police Beat, 1/5/23 edition
News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On Dec. 23 at 6:58 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of 14th Street North by a witness who reported an assault, Arlington police said. Investigation revealed that the witness had been on hand when a verbal...
sungazette.news
Challenger rips Arlington prosecutor in kickoff bid
Her name never passed his lips, but incumbent Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Deghani-Tafti was in the crosshairs of challenger Josh Katcher as he formally kicked off his bid to unseat her. “We are falling short – we are failing to execute on the process of 21st-century criminal justice,” Katcher...
sungazette.news
It took a while, but Arlington has new auditor in place
After living with a vacancy that totaled about eight months, Arlington County Board members on Jan. 3 appointed a new auditor. Jim Shelton will occupy one of only four posts – county manager, clerk to the board and county attorney being the others – that reports directly to County Board members. In the position, he will work under the direction of the board and the county government’s Audit Committee.
sungazette.news
Police report multiple shots-fired incidents in recent days
Arlington police recorded a number of shots-fired incidents across the county over the past week. • On Dec. 31 at 6:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of 11th Street South after residents reported what they believed to be shots fired in or near their home, Arlington police said.
sungazette.news
Prosecutor forum comes with a side of pancakes (if desired)
Rarely does a political forum become so tasty. The Arlington County Democratic Committee will present the two candidates currently vying for commonwealth’s attorney at the organization’s monthly breakfast, to be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Busboys & Poets in Shirlington. Incumbent Parisa Dehghani-Tafti and challenger Josh Katcher...
sungazette.news
Editorial: Voters in special election, get informed and go to polls
Those who live in the 35th House District (Vienna and environs) have a special election coming up next week to fill the seat vacated in late 2022 by Del. Mark Keam. Both the Democratic and Republican nominees have been running low-key campaigns, presumably in hopes turnout will be modest and they can carry the day by getting out their own partisans. We shall see.
sungazette.news
Police: Stalking suspect arrested after standoff in Vienna
Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E. Vienna police responded to several calls about disorderly conduct at the residence throughout the day,...
sungazette.news
Police: Released on bond, Vienna man violates protective order
A resident living in the 400 block of Nutley Street, N.W., on Jan. 3 at 7:14 a.m. reported her grandson allegedly threw a shoe at her during an argument, Vienna police said. When her other grandson intervened to stop his cousin from injuring their grandmother, a struggle ensued, police said.
