Those who live in the 35th House District (Vienna and environs) have a special election coming up next week to fill the seat vacated in late 2022 by Del. Mark Keam. Both the Democratic and Republican nominees have been running low-key campaigns, presumably in hopes turnout will be modest and they can carry the day by getting out their own partisans. We shall see.

VIENNA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO