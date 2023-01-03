ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Peres, MO

Casa de Tres Reyes, from the owners of Three Kings Public House, features a Latin American menu in Des Peres

By Mabel Suen
feastmagazine.com
 3 days ago
laduenews.com

St. Louis area senior living communities attract renowned chefs

Senior living communities across the nation are attracting top talent to serve residents through inspired dining programs, elevating quality of life and prompting an evolution in what it means to care for an aging population. The Gatesworth recruited executive chef Brian Hardy, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite

Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite. Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Quench your thirst with these non-alcoholic drinks. Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge. Ketokey Factory has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Flaming Elvis returns to Steve’s Hot Dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve’s Hot Dogs announced Thursday that they will bring back the Flaming Elvis Dog. This smoked all-beef dog topped with rum butter bananas, peanut butter and bacon will be available on Friday. This is to celebrate Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday. The idea of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Rising Star: Kyle Matthias, head brewer, Sandy Valley Brewing Co.

Spruce tips. Chestnuts. Persimmons. Wine. Cherries. These are all ingredients head brewer Kyle Matthias has incorporated – or is planning to – into the beers at Sandy Valley Brewing Co., a small-batch, experimental brewery located inside Villa Antonio Winery in Hillsboro, Missouri. All of these items have another...
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

Seasonal pop-up bar coming to Eckert’s this January

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eckert’s, the family apple farm in Belleville, has announced it’s first ever pop-up bar for the winter season. The Cozy Cider Cabin is coming on January 12th, and is part of Eckert’s new lineup of events utilizing their new Cider Shed. The pop-up bar will feature new specialty food and drink menus, as well as the Eckert’s standard Cider shed selection. It cost $5 to make a reservation, of which all proceeds will be donated to Heat Up St. Louis, an organization that assists low-income families in paying their energy bills during the winter months.
BELLEVILLE, IL
laduenews.com

Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident

The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

