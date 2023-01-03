Casa de Tres Reyes, from the owners of Three Kings Public House, features a Latin American menu in Des Peres

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
laduenews.com
St. Louis area senior living communities attract renowned chefs
Senior living communities across the nation are attracting top talent to serve residents through inspired dining programs, elevating quality of life and prompting an evolution in what it means to care for an aging population. The Gatesworth recruited executive chef Brian Hardy, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America...
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
Bud’s Pizza & Beer To Open on South Kingshighway This Summer
The Golden Hoosier owners Garcia Properties continue to try to fancy-up Northampton
KMOV
The origins of Lion’s Choice in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Lion’s Choice started in 1967 as a St. Louis institution with small beginnings. News 4′s Steve Harris traced the origins behind the Lion in the above video.
KSDK
Thousands come to St. Louis for Catholic Summit
The last two years, this event was virtual due to the pandemic. But this year it's back in person and I'm told attendance has been higher than ever.
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite
Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite. Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Quench your thirst with these non-alcoholic drinks. Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge. Ketokey Factory has...
KMOV
Flaming Elvis returns to Steve’s Hot Dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve’s Hot Dogs announced Thursday that they will bring back the Flaming Elvis Dog. This smoked all-beef dog topped with rum butter bananas, peanut butter and bacon will be available on Friday. This is to celebrate Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday. The idea of...
KSDK
St. Louis native becomes victim to thieves upon moving back home
Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul. This happened as soon as they arrived in the city.
VIDEO: St. Louis Visitor Has Meltdown on TikTok Over Gunshots
She got locked out of her Airbnb and had to face the streets
feastmagazine.com
Rising Star: Kyle Matthias, head brewer, Sandy Valley Brewing Co.
Spruce tips. Chestnuts. Persimmons. Wine. Cherries. These are all ingredients head brewer Kyle Matthias has incorporated – or is planning to – into the beers at Sandy Valley Brewing Co., a small-batch, experimental brewery located inside Villa Antonio Winery in Hillsboro, Missouri. All of these items have another...
KMOV
Seasonal pop-up bar coming to Eckert’s this January
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eckert’s, the family apple farm in Belleville, has announced it’s first ever pop-up bar for the winter season. The Cozy Cider Cabin is coming on January 12th, and is part of Eckert’s new lineup of events utilizing their new Cider Shed. The pop-up bar will feature new specialty food and drink menus, as well as the Eckert’s standard Cider shed selection. It cost $5 to make a reservation, of which all proceeds will be donated to Heat Up St. Louis, an organization that assists low-income families in paying their energy bills during the winter months.
KSDK
The Amazing Home Tour: Malik visits decked out O'Fallon home
ST. LOUIS — This perfect home is an entertainers dream with no inch of the spacious property left untouched with some type of bell or whistle. For more information you can reach out to Real Estate Advisor Brittney Harris brittney@brittneyharrisliving.com.
laduenews.com
Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident
The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
Single mother's personal belongings stolen out of U-Haul right after moving back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family that just moved back to the St. Louis area needs the community's help. Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul, which was in Sappington overnight on Dec. 18 into the 19. The family had just moved back to St. Louis.
Boundlessly Talented and Newly Sober, Emily Wallace Is Back on Top
The St. Louis singer-songwriter is charging full speed ahead into 2023
KMOV
Neighbors complained of constant gunfire. One local city said it was perfectly legal, until now
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sound of gunshots has been breaking the silence in a local neighborhood. Neighbors say bullets regularly whiz past them and their children’s play areas. But it’s not a crime that’s plaguing them. In fact, one local town had, until recently, said it was perfectly...
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
KMOV
Seek 23 Summit brings thousands of Catholics to St. Louis to evangelize, as All Things New looms over local parishes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of Catholics from across the country poured into downtown St. Louis, Monday, for the first day of the SEEK 23 Summit. This is a national conference to teach college students, and other people of faith attending, how to spread the word of God. The...
KFVS12
St. Louis County couple convert home into community kitchen for homeless, 150,000 hot meals served
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County couple’s mission to feed the hungry has taken over their home. “Anybody that needs food. We give it to them,” Riz Khan, President of the Little Angels Foundation, said. “Whether it’s a crazy winter, whether it’s snowing, whether it’s raining, or whether it’s hot, we don’t care. We just go.”
Gunfire, reckless driving threatens to further mar reputation of downtown St. Louis
Downtown residents provided FOX 2 with video showing a barrage of gunfire ringing in the New Year right outside their homes in high-rise apartments and condos near N. 10th and Locust streets.
