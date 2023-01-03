Shannon Sharpe absent from Undisputed after Damar Hamlin collapse amid Skip Bayless tweetstorm

SHANNON Sharpe missed Tuesday's Undisputed the morning after co-host Skip Bayless enraged NFL fans with his tweet about Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest during the Monday matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after a collision with wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Skip Bayless hosted Undisputed without Shannon Sharpe on Tuesday morning, just a few hours after Bayless enraged NFL fans with his tweet Credit: Undisputed Live

It's unclear what caused Sharpe's absence on Undisputed Credit: Getty

Emergency responders tended to Hamlin after he collapsed early in the first quarter, at about 8.55pm ET.

Half an hour later, an ambulance with the Bills safety arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with his condition described as "critical."

At that time, the NFL had yet to formally postpone the game, which had been temporarily suspended since Hamlin's accident.

That prompted Bayless, 71, to tweet: "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how?

"This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant."

The Undisputed host's tweet was viewed over 100million times and sparked a huge backlash.

Later, Bayless tweeted again to clarify his position.

"Nothing is more important than that young man's health," he wrote. "That was the point of my last tweet.

"I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters.

"Again, everything else is irrelevant."

But the next morning, Bayless hosted Undisputed without Sharpe.

It's unclear whether the veteran broadcaster's tweetstorm played a role in his co-host's absence.

However, in his opening monologue, Bayless said he had hesitated to go ahead with the show in the aftermath of Hamlin's cardiac arrest.

"The last thing we want to try to do is come off as insensitive to what this young man is going through in a life-or-death situation," he added.

"The last thing we want to do is offend anyone by trying to do what we always do, which is talk about sports.

"As this show goes on, we are going to try to talk about a little bit of sports, but we are going to continue to talk about what happened to this young man last night."

Bayless also acknowledged Sharpe's absence and said he was "looking forward to seeing him tomorrow."