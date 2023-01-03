ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fortworthreport.org

3rd Street Market bread maker shares secrets for food entrepreneurs

Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. What: A soup and sourdough bread cafe with a market of local produce, wine and beer. Company Founded: Opened October 2022. Number of employees: Seven. Founders: Trent and...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Kinfolk House announces local artists to be featured in 2023 projects

Fort Worth, TX (January 6, 2023) — In its first year, Kinfolk House selected artists to be featured in its exhibitions. Aside from its inaugural project featuring work by co-founders Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby, each project included a local artist, a Texas artist working outside of the DFW area, and a nationally-based artist. While the collaborative project space will continue to bring together artists from varying geographical regions, this year the local artists have been selected from a pool of applicants. In July 2022, Kinfolk House launched a call for proposals from North Texas creatives to be considered for inclusion in the 2023 project schedule. The open call specified that the opportunity was open to artists working in any discipline, including but not limited to visual, literary, and performing arts. From the dozens of applications received, Deyjah Stewart (spring), Felicia Jordan (summer), and Charles Gray (fall) have been selected to exhibit their work at Kinfolk House this year.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Listen: Education tops legislative list for North Texas Commission leader

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Chris Wallace, CEO and president of the North Texas Commission, discusses what his organization, which represents 13 counties and more that 7.5 million people in the region, is focusing on in the next session of the Texas Legislature, which begins Jan. 10.
fortworthreport.org

Hatalski named vice president of marketing at Calloway’s

Calloway's Nursery Inc. has elevated Jennifer Hatalski to Vice President of Marketing. She has served Calloway's as Director of Marketing since Jan. 4th, 2021. In her new role, Hatalski will oversee marketing strategy for all aspects of Calloway's Nursery, which includes 22 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as five Cornelius Nursery locations in the Houston area and the company's Garden Services division. Since she joined the company, Calloway's has opened five retail locations under her leadership.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Listen: How to help animals in need this New Year’s

In the latest installment of our conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Nia Odgers, code compliance supervisor over the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, discusses how you can give back to your community through volunteering and fostering at your local shelter. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity....
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Lake Worth is a little city with many memories for lifelong resident

I absolutely love my little city. Mornings are peaceful and quiet until the planes start overhead, but even that is a wonderful part of life in Lake Worth. Back in 1959, moving to Texas at the age of one wasn’t my choice but ultimately my destiny. My mom arrived by bus in downtown Fort Worth on a cold, windy day with three little ones in tow. Just a few miles down Texas Highway 199, we would make our home in the small city of Lake Worth.
LAKE WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tara Maldonado Wilson first to formally announce run for District 11

Tara Maldonado Wilson, an emergency room nurse and small business owner, announced Friday she is running for Fort Worth City Council in District 11. The newly drawn district includes parts of east Fort Worth with an arm that extends into south-central Fort Worth. The district was formed, in part, to create another City Council district with a Hispanic majority.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

December photo contest winner puts Santa on her naughty list

Crying could be heard in Burleson’s Dwell Coffee and Biscuits during a holiday open house for hospice volunteers. Lulu Chittum, 18 months, was crying because she was in the lap of an unfamiliar Santa Claus. She stopped as soon as her father picked her up, but not before her mother snapped a photo. Jill Chittum’s “ruined” family photo is now the winner of the Fort Worth Report’s December photo contest.
BURLESON, TX

