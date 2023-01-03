Fort Worth, TX (January 6, 2023) — In its first year, Kinfolk House selected artists to be featured in its exhibitions. Aside from its inaugural project featuring work by co-founders Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby, each project included a local artist, a Texas artist working outside of the DFW area, and a nationally-based artist. While the collaborative project space will continue to bring together artists from varying geographical regions, this year the local artists have been selected from a pool of applicants. In July 2022, Kinfolk House launched a call for proposals from North Texas creatives to be considered for inclusion in the 2023 project schedule. The open call specified that the opportunity was open to artists working in any discipline, including but not limited to visual, literary, and performing arts. From the dozens of applications received, Deyjah Stewart (spring), Felicia Jordan (summer), and Charles Gray (fall) have been selected to exhibit their work at Kinfolk House this year.

