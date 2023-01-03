Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
MAJOR Seahawks Injury News Ahead Of Seahawks vs. Rams + Prediction | Seahawks Rumors & News
Seahawks rumors and news ahead of the Seahawks vs. Rams NFL Week 18 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, WAS. Chat Sports’ Tyler Jones reacts to the latest Seahawks news ahead of Sunday’s must-win game with his keys to victory for Seattle. Also on the show, Jones looks at the Seahawks injury news on Tyler Lockett, Jordyn Brooks, Abraham Lucas, Ryan Neal, Travis Homer and Phil Haynes. T.
Seahawks News & Rumors: Tyler Lockett Injury Latest + Seahawks vs. Rams Preview & Playoff Picture
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:49 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE the video to start the show!!!. 8:49 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE the video to start the show!!!. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people...
Lions vs. Packers Preview, Prediction, Injury Report, Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, & D’Andre Swift
The Lions vs. Packers preview is coming at you hereby Lions Talk by Chat Sports. The Lions defeated the Bears in Week 17. Can HC Dan Campbell gets another win on the road for the Lions on Sunday vs. the Packers? Also, Lions injury news with Lions Talk by Chat Sports injury report is set to come out tomorrow.
Marcus Mariota QUIT On The Falcons? Arthur Smith Hot Seat? NFL Draft Targets | Falcons News & Rumors
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota got benched during the Falcons Week 14 BYE. Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office then placed Mariota on the Falcons injured reserve, which ended his season. An anonymous NFL Agent believes that Mariota quit on the Falcons, rather than being the backup to rookie Desmond Ridder for the final 4 games of the 2022 NFL Season. Falcons Today and Chat S.
SB Nation Reacts Results: Texans Fan Confidence Growing?
Face the Indianapolis Colts (-3) in the season finale, let’s see how the fans view the team. According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 63 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a five-point increase from the week before. In...
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
NY Giants Injury News Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 Preview: Rest The Starters?
New York Giants injury news is the topic of today’s New York Giants YouTube. Adoree’ Jackson highlights the New York Giants injury report as Giants hope to have him return for the 2023 NFL playoffs. We also dive into the Giants vs. Eagles NFL week 18 preview with many NFC playoff implications on the line. The New York Giants are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC playoffs and the Eagles are fighting f.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Wednesday injury report: Good news and bad news as the week continues
For Week 18, Kansas City goes on the road to play Las Vegas on Saturday. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft
On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
NFL Week 18: AFC West best bets
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday for their final game of the regular season. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchup?
Bengals News (1/6): Joe Mixon subtweets the NFL
Cincinnati’s running back is not happy about what the competition committee proposed. The hunt for a solution continues. Josh Allen has Tee Higgins' back. Did we win? Ted Karras, Bengals center and history buff, has a prediction for Damar Hamlin’s first question to his doctors.
Giants Rumors: RESTING Starters vs. Eagles + WHY Giants Can WIN In The Playoffs | NY Giants News
Giants news and rumors are heating up with NFL Week 18 here and the NFL playoffs right around the corner. Today’s New York Giants rumors video is sponsored by Füm, a non-electronic, natural diffusive device designed to transform your negative habits! Get started today - Use PROMO: CHATSPORTS and SAVE 10% when you go to: http://tryfum.com/chatsports. Today’s Giants news focuses on the latest reports that New York could rest the starters against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 18. New York Giants Now by Chat Sports host Marshall Green also takes a look at why the Giants could win in the playoffs!
Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday
Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Julio Jones misses practice to start the week
A new year and a new week are upon us, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular season finale. The Falcons may be eliminated from making the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they won’t try to Tampa into it with a loss. On Wednesday, we got a look at the health for both teams as they start the week.
Browns, Steelers Thursday injury report: Some improve, some added to list
The first injury report of Week 18 between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers had 15 players not participating. While the Browns rested a few players and the Steelers rested one, there are some concerning names that started out on the list. Thursday, we saw some improvement but we also...
49ers open Elijah Mitchell’s practice window
Kyle’s update, 12:30 p.m. PT: Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers officially opened Elijah Mitchell’s practice window. Here’s a look at Wednesday’s practice report:. Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee) Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) Javon Kinlaw (knee) Dre Greenlaw (back strain) Nick Bosa, Trent Williams (rest) Limited:. Arik Armstead...
NFL picks, Week 18
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Answering the biggest questions ahead of Packers-Lions showdown
What was a dog of a game on the afternoon of Nov. 6 at Ford Field has turned into the game of the final week of the regular season at Lambeau Field. Imagine saying that after the Detroit Lions, with a 1-6 record entering that game two months ago, intercepted Aaron Rodgers three times yet only eked out a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers to send them home with a fifth straight loss and drop them to 3-6.
