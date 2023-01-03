Read full article on original website
Possible oil slick reported off Summerland Beach
Reports of visible oil on Summerland Beach near Lookout Park on Friday have prompted a team from the California State Lands Commission to investigate the area. Passerby began reporting sights of oil directly on the beach, and what looked like an oil slick out on the water. Jasmin Tupy, operations manager from Heal the Ocean, said after the organization began receiving reports, the group reported them to the California State Lands Commission.
El Carro Park groundwater wells move forward
The Carpinteria Planning Commission unanimously approved conditional use and coastal development permits for the construction of three groundwater monitoring wells along the western edge of the sports field at El Carro Park during its latest meeting on Jan. 3. The project will help the Carpinteria Valley Water District and Groundwater Sustainability Agency track information on the underlying water basin.
Carpinteria winter berm holds up amid Wednesday, Thursday storm
Carpinteria’s winter berm held up amid this week’s storm, with no major incidents reported within city limits. Olivia Uribe-Mutal, city emergency services program manager and public information officer, said all drainage systems in the city were cleared out in advance of Wednesday’s rain, and no flooding was reported within the city.
Storm debris blocks train tracks, causes delays
Debris blocking the train tracks near Santa Claus Lane Beach caused delays for trains coming down the coast Thursday, Jan. 5. In a statement posted to Amtrak’s Twitter account Thursday afternoon, the railroad company said one of its trains – Train 774 – was initially delayed due to a “fallen tree on the tracks,” and was later stuck between its Santa Barbara and Carpinteria stations due to “more debris on the tracks.”
Warming centers to open Sunday, Monday
Warming centers in Santa Barbara will open Sunday, Jan. 8 and Monday, Jan. 9, due to forecasted rain. Carpinteria’s warming center, the Carpinteria Community Church, is located at 1111 Vallecito Road. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days. In Santa Barbara, a warming center...
McCann Mini Storage to open 185 new units
McCann Mini Storage will have 185 new units available in April 2023, District Manager with West Coast Self-Storage Arthur Luebke confirmed to CVN. Luebke said the storage facility has begun adding customers to the waitlist. “As a location that has been at full capacity for a long time, and many...
Warming centers open through Jan. 5
The Freedom Warming Centers in Santa Barbara County are now open through Thursday, Jan. 5. The Carpinteria Veterans Hall, at 941 Walnut Ave., will operate as a warming center from Jan. 1 through Jan. 5. Warming centers are open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The warming center hotline can be reached at (805) 32.
Community pool now temporarily open Sundays
The Carpinteria Community Pool is now open on Sundays on a trial basis through January, to allow for lap swimming from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. “This addition to the schedule was made due to high demand and will be made permanent if use justifies increased staffing,” the city said in its newsletter.
Volunteers needed for Point-in-Time Count
Volunteers are needed for Santa Barbara County’s Point-in-Time Count, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25 between 5:30-8:30 a.m. The count is used to collect data on the number of homeless residents in Santa Barbara County, both unsheltered and sheltered. Training is required to volunteer. Virtual trainings will be held during...
Commander's Recap • Dec. 25 - 31, 2022
Deputies responded to the report of a subject attempting to start fights with customers at a local store. Dispatch advised the subject was a transient male under the influence, and that dispatch believed they knew his name. The subject was described as in his 70s, tall, with blonde hair, wearing jeans and a dark hoodie. The suspect was gone when deputies arrived. An investigation showed the subject brandished a knife at a customer. The customer then kicked the subject in the chest, causing him to fall and drop the knife. The suspect then fled. Deputies were unable to locate him. A report was taken.
A promise of transparency
I am honored to have been chosen by my fellow councilmembers as our new mayor. I am looking forward to working closely with my colleagues on the council to guide our city forward. My personal focus has been and will continue to be maintaining Carpinteria’s small beach town charm and livability.
Upcoming writing, drama courses available for local kids
Carp Connect will offer drama workshops and a writing class for local kids beginning late January, with the activities funded by the city of Carpinteria. The drama class, titled “Listen to Me,” is designed to help middle school students identify and open up about their feelings, according to a press release. The workshops consist of 10 classes – two hours, every Wednesday – culminating in a performance at the Alcazar Theatre. The classes will be led by artistic director and drama coach Asa Olsson.
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration to highlight local students, educators
The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara will honor local Carpinterians during the group’s 16th annual celebration of Dr. King Jr., including two students from the Carpinteria Unified School District who will receive awards for their poetry entries. The two Carpinteria Unified School District (CUSD) students –...
