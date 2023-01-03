Deputies responded to the report of a subject attempting to start fights with customers at a local store. Dispatch advised the subject was a transient male under the influence, and that dispatch believed they knew his name. The subject was described as in his 70s, tall, with blonde hair, wearing jeans and a dark hoodie. The suspect was gone when deputies arrived. An investigation showed the subject brandished a knife at a customer. The customer then kicked the subject in the chest, causing him to fall and drop the knife. The suspect then fled. Deputies were unable to locate him. A report was taken.

