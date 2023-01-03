ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin McCarthy loses second vote for House speaker

By By Casey Harper | The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy failed Tuesday to get enough support in the first two votes as his bid for Speaker of the House struggles to cross the finish line.

The vote leaves the race for speaker up for grabs, and Republicans divided with a third vote expected. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, gathered a handful of supporters, becoming the main Republican opponent in the second vote.

Failure in this bid is not new to McCarthy, who withdrew his 2015 bid for the leadership position, which eventually went to Paul Ryan of Wisconsin. McCarthy reportedly was aggressively lobbying his Republican colleagues leading up to the vote and appealed to them in a closed-door meeting Tuesday morning that grew heated.

Conservative Republicans hesitated to throw their support behind the California Republican, who many saw as too liberal, but no challenger arose with enough clout to get enough votes.

McCarthy had reportedly already moved into the office of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ahead of the votes.

“In his 14 years in Republican leadership, McCarthy has repeatedly failed to demonstrate any desire to meaningfully change the status quo in Washington,” U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., said. “Despite our deep reservations we have continued to work in earnest to find a path forward with McCarthy, knowing that this crucial moment would come.”

Perry said he and other conservative members in the House laid out conditions for McCarthy but that he “balked” when faced with them. Those conditions included a promise to vote on a balanced budget, the “Texas Border Plan,” term limits for members of Congress, and the Fair Tax Act, which would create a national sales tax on certain services and property to replace the current income tax, payroll taxes, and estate and gift taxes.

“We requested transparent, accountable votes on individual earmarks that would require two-thirds support to pass, and to ensure that all amendments to cut spending would be allowed floor consideration,” Perry said. “He dismissed it.”

The public questioning of McCarthy undermined his effort and showed lawmakers were not afraid to voice their opposition.

Some did throw their hat in the ring. The biggest Republican challenger in the first vote was Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who got a handful of votes in the first round but none in the second.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the successor of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., received the Democratic vote but not enough votes to win the speaker's spot.

“Even after the McCarthy Machine’s attempts to whip votes and smear my name for several weeks, McCarthy is still well short of the 218 threshold,” Biggs said late Monday. “Our party still requires new leadership and I will continue to oppose McCarthy for House Speaker.”

TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
McCarthy falls one vote short of becoming U.S. House speaker on 14th try

(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy fell one vote short of becoming the next speaker of the U.S. House late Friday in the 14th round of voting – after a weak of turmoil and negotiations. McCarthy secured 216 votes in the latest ballot, one shy of the majority needed as two Republicans voted present. McCarthy lost a dozen rounds of voting across several days this week as a...
McCarthy wins speakership on 15th vote

(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the U.S. House early Saturday after the 15th round of voting and a week of turmoil and nonstop negotiations. McCarthy received 216 votes to 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, with five voting present. The five voting present lowered the threshold for the 218 votes that McCarthy would have needed if everyone voted. Just a couple hours earlier, McCarthy...
McCarthy fails to win Speaker spot after 11 consecutive attempts

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers remained divided Thursday, voting a seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th time for a Speaker of the House with no one getting the needed 218 votes to secure the spot. Lawmakers adjourned for the night after the 11th vote. Until a speaker is chosen, the House remains without a leader and lawmakers can do little else but gather and vote again. California Republican Kevin...
McCarthy continues losing streak in bid to lead House of Representatives

(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy continued his losing streak Friday in his bid to serve as Speaker of the House for the Republican majority. McCarthy has lost a dozen votes across several days this week as a small group of conservative Republicans remain steadfast in opposing him. Friday afternoon, the House met to vote again. In the 12th vote, McCarthy did not get the needed 218 votes,...
Longest, most contentions Speaker election took 133 votes, nearly two months

(The Center Square) – After four days and 11 failed attempts to elect a Speaker of the House on Thursday, many political pundits demanded that roughly 20 Republican members give in and elect U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House Speaker, arguing not doing so was creating a “crisis.” But according to historical records, this is the 15th time it’s taken multiple votes to elect a speaker. The “longest and...
Gov. Abbott, Texas leaders blast Biden’s immigration plan

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas leaders criticized an immigration plan that President Joe Biden announced on Thursday. The governor told The Center Square that if Biden’s planned visit to El Paso on Sunday was just another photo op like that of Vice President Kamala Harris,’ who went there last June, that he “should stay in D.C.” Abbott, who’s repeatedly called on Biden to secure...
Immigration parole program Biden says he’s expanding already faces legal challenge

(The Center Square) – The immigration parole system President Joe Biden says he’s expanding is already being challenged in court by a lawsuit brought by Florida, arguing the administration’s abuse of it is illegal. The trial is set to begin Monday, a day after the president is scheduled to visit El Paso. The Texas border city's Democratic mayor declared an emergency last month after the city and the region experienced a humanitarian crisis due to record illegal entries. ...
Poll: More Americans oppose Biden’s immigration policies than support them

(The Center Square) – More Americans polled in a recent Los Angeles Times/YouGov survey expressed opposition to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies as opposed to supporting them, including catch and release and not detaining and deporting millions of people who’ve illegally entered the U.S. since he’s been in office. They also expressed support for local and state governments doing more when the federal government fails to do its job. According...
El Paso clears sidewalks of migrants ahead of Biden visit, protest planned

(The Center Square) – Ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso n Sunday, the city began clearing the sidewalks of homeless migrants, online video from the city shows. A local border security group organized by a Border Patrol agent’s wife plans a protest during Biden's visit. Biden’s trip is his first to the southern border since he’s been president. His visit is to a sector where Border Patrol agents say they are overwhelmed with an influx of people. A border agent was shot...
