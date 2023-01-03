Read full article on original website
Kid dance group from Ukraine returns to 'America's Got Talent' with stunning performance
“America’s Got Talent” is back, this time reuniting the best of the best for its “All Stars” season. Winners, finalists, fan favorites and others from across the franchise step onto the stage once more to showcase their talent and compete for the title. As you can imagine, the bar is set pretty high. On Monday’s premiere, Jan 2, one hopeful act truly shined—not only with another Golden Buzzer winning performance, but their incredible display of resilience.Light Balance Kids, a dance group from Ukraine made up of mostly kids, earned their first Golden Buzzer back in 2019 after wowing judges with their robot themed light-up routine. Since that victory, their home country has been in the throes of war. One member even noted that some had to travel to the show alone. "Some of our parents, like my father, are still in the war in Ukraine. He's fighting for our country for independence and freedom,” she explained.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Former The Voice coach Miley Cyrus recently made a big announcement on Instagram, as she prepares to release her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. The singer teased that the project will be released this March. Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Out March 10. “ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH...
Shakira Could Delay Move to Miami Due to Father’s Health
Former The Voice coach Shakira had reportedly planned to move to Miami with her two kids after splitting from her longtime partner Gerard Piquè. However, she may remain in Spain for several more months due to her father’s health issues. Shakira Could Remain in Spain Over Father’s Health...
Exclusive ‘New Moon’ trailer: Animated short film from Colman and Raul Domingo contends for Oscar [WATCH]
“New Moon,” one of this year’s shortlisted films eligible for Best Animated Short at the Oscars, is the imaginative, surrealist journey of young Jay Jay and his mother Edie. Their inner city dreams are illuminated by the New Moon accompanied by the magic of Aretha Franklin playing on a summer’s eve on a transistor radio in their West Philadelphia backyard. Watch an exclusive new trailer above. The short film has been adapted from Emmy winner Colman Domingo‘s play titled “A Boy and His Soul.” It is dedicated to Black mothers and sons and the love and inspiration that keeps them inspired...
‘Drag Race’ Judge Michelle Visage Plays Safe As She Addresses ‘The Masked Singer’ Rumors
RuPaul’s Drag Race panelist Michelle Visage recently addressed the speculations that she’s behind the Jellyfish mask on The Masked Singer UK season 4. Apparently, Visage neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. Michelle Visage Responds to Current The Masked Singer Allegations. Appearing on The One Show, Michelle Visage took...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Is Going Back to One-Hour Episodes This Season
RuPaul’s Drag Race returns on Friday for Season 15, this time on MTV. One other change this season is that the show will be returning to one-hour episodes after the two-hour premiere. This is in contrast to recent seasons, when the show aired 90-minute installments. RuPaul’s Drag Race to...
Shakira Shares Hopeful New Year’s Message After Split from Gerard Piqué
Former The Voice coach Shakira recently took to Instagram to share a hopeful message for fans to mark New Year’s. The singer hinted that she was moving on from her ex Gerard Piqué following their split last year. Shakira Reflects on Split from Gerard Piqué. Shakira recently shared...
Self Taught Aerialist Aidan Bryant Terrifies The Judges In LEAKED ‘AGT All-Stars’ Footage
Aidan Bryant is back and ready for redemption. After winning second place to Dustin Tavella in Season 16, the aerialist has taken the time to improve his skills and return to the stage. His full AGT All-Stars preliminary performance airs on Monday, January 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Aidan Bryant...
