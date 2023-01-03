Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
What’s The Difference Between ‘AGT All-Stars’, ‘AGT: The Champions’?
America’s Got Talent‘s newest spin off, AGT All-Stars is in full swing and fans cannot get enough of it. As soon as the series kicked off, fans began to question how it’s different from AGT: The Champions. Is AGT All-Stars Just AGT: The Champions Season 3?. There’s...
talentrecap.com
Self Taught Aerialist Aidan Bryant Terrifies The Judges In LEAKED ‘AGT All-Stars’ Footage
Aidan Bryant is back and ready for redemption. After winning second place to Dustin Tavella in Season 16, the aerialist has taken the time to improve his skills and return to the stage. His full AGT All-Stars preliminary performance airs on Monday, January 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Aidan Bryant...
talentrecap.com
‘BGT: The Ultimate Magician’ Judge Penn Jillette Says ‘AGT’ Star Piff the Magic Dragon Is The Best Hunk Ever
Television personality Penn Jillette recently praised America’s Got Talent standout Piff the Magic Dragon for his magical abilities. He also revealed how their show Fool Us became a way for Piff to get popular in AGT. Penn Jillette Says Piff The Magic Dragon is One of AGT’s Best.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Contestants Share Inspiring Advice for Their Past Selves
Several America’s Got Talent: All-Star contestants recently sat down to share their experience since first appearing on the show. They even offered some inspiring advice for their past selves. The new video features Caly Bevier, Alan Silva, Jimmie Herrod, and others. AGT: All-Stars Contestants Talk to Their Past Selves.
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’s Carolina Rial Releases Relatable New Single ‘Coming of Age Heartbreak’
The Voice Season 20 artist Carolina Rial has released a new single called “Coming of Age Heartbreak” that is sure to be relatable to many fans. The 19-year-old has grown a following on social media since she competed on Team Legend in 2021. The Voice Artist Carolina Rial...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Justin Guarini Looks Back at The Show, Talks About His New Series
During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, American Idol season one runner-up Justin Guarini looked back at his time on the series. In addition, he talked about his new animated series, Super Kitties. Justin Guarini Says Clarkson is an Expert Speed Player. September last year marks the twentieth...
