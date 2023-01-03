Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
Hotel Owners Buy Carolina Beach Property For More Than $1.7M
Hospitality entrepreneurs recently bought property in Carolina Beach with plans to build a boutique hotel. Cove House LLC, managed by Robert Rosenberg and Carolina Beach resident Kaylie O’Connor, paid a little over $1.7 million for parcels that include 207 N. Lake Park Blvd., which holds the vacant Welcome Inn boarding house and a residence.
City To Consider Buying Downtown Salvation Army Property
The Wilmington City Council will consider allocating funds to buy another northern downtown gateway property, for a price of nearly $5 million, at its meeting next week. The 1.88-acre property, 820 N. Second St., has been home to a Salvation Army shelter, the organization's administrative offices and one of its thrift store. WHQR reported in December that the shelter would be closing and that the Salvation Army anticipates a sale of the property this year.
Fierce Competition: 12 Renters Vie For Each Rental In Wilmington Area, According To Study
Competing for apartments and other types of rental dwellings in parts of the region can be a chore. Although stories describing the difficulties of securing rental housing in the Port City abound among potential residents and on social media, a new study quantifies it. According to a Yardi Matrix study shared by RentCafe, 12 renters competed for each vacant apartment in Wilmington in 2022.
Wilmington's Slim Local Capital Market
Although Wilmington has a lot to offer, a thriving venture capital market isn’t among its highlights. Longtime Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo counts the lack of a flourishing venture capital (VC) market as a major missing local link. “You might have a company that has been talked about or created even here in Wilmington,” Saffo said, “but those individuals are having to go elsewhere to find the funding to create the company.”
OPINION: Superintendent Highlights Connection Between Economic Development, Education
Economic development is surging in Wilmington, but it will be unsustainable without connecting to a strong education system. Simultaneously, our students cannot see themselves staying close to home after high school graduation to meet local workforce needs without the business community’s support and involvement in our schools. Fortunately, we...
Clean Eatz Inks Distribution Deal With The Vitamin Shoppe
A fast-growing health food company headquartered in Wilmington is now distributing nationwide through The Vitamin Shoppe’s website. Clean Eatz Kitchen’s variety boxes, each containing five healthy frozen meals, will join the online wellness retailer’s inventory of other sports nutrition products as well as vitamins, supplements, green living items and homeopathic remedies.
Gyms Pick Up On Strength Trend
The 1977 film Pumping Iron, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and documenting the golden era of bodybuilding, features all the hallmarks of what many think of when it comes to weight training: men in cut-off shirts, sweating and grunting amongst a cacophony of clanking metal. While the spirit of bodybuilding is still...
