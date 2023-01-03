The Wilmington City Council will consider allocating funds to buy another northern downtown gateway property, for a price of nearly $5 million, at its meeting next week. The 1.88-acre property, 820 N. Second St., has been home to a Salvation Army shelter, the organization's administrative offices and one of its thrift store. WHQR reported in December that the shelter would be closing and that the Salvation Army anticipates a sale of the property this year.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO