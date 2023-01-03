ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling sees 4 wrestlers move in latest InterMat rankings, 1 drops

As the holiday wrestling season comes to a close, four Penn State wrestlers moved in the latest Intermat rankings. The biggest riser for the Nittany Lions was 157-pounder Terrell Barraclough, who moved from No. 28 in the country to No. 25, despite true freshman Levi Haines getting the call in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.
Digital Collegian

Penn State forms panel for Dickinson Law, Penn State Law reunification

Penn State formed a panel that will comprise of students, staff, faculty and alumni from Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law as the next step in the university's plan to combine the two law schools, according to a release. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi recommended Penn State Dickinson...
CARLISLE, PA

