Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling rides late surge past Wisconsin to start new year, conference play
Penn State handled business as usual in its first conference, knocking off the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers 28-11 to start the new year. As usual, the Nittany Lions fell behind early after redshirt freshman Gary Steen fell to Wisconsin’s No. 5 Eric Barnett in the 125-pound bout to begin the dual meet.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Levi Haines earns statement victory against Wisconsin
Penn State’s lineup has experienced very few significant holes over the course of the last few seasons, but 157 pounds has been a struggle as of late to find a consistent wrestler. That was until Levi Haines stepped foot on campus. Haines entered Penn State as the only member...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball adds Arizona State transfer Ella Snyder
Penn State has added new talent to its roster ahead of the 2023 season next fall. Former Arizona State setter Ella Snyder’s transfer to Happy Valley was announced on Thursday. The Manhattan Beach, California, native spent the previous three years many miles away from Penn State, but will now...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball drops tight game to Michigan, snaps five-game win streak
Penn State’s five-game win streak came to an end Wednesday night, suffering a road loss to Michigan. The Nittany Lions were bested in a close one, 79-69, as the blue and white lost its fourth game of the season. The Wolverines dominated in the first half and stayed in...
Digital Collegian
4-star Penn State football signee Tony Rojas wins Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year
Penn State signee Tony Rojas received a prestigious honor in the midst of his early move-in to campus this weekend. Rojas, a 4-star linebacker from Fairfax, Virginia, has been named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year. A two-way player, Rojas rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns, while...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees 4 wrestlers move in latest InterMat rankings, 1 drops
As the holiday wrestling season comes to a close, four Penn State wrestlers moved in the latest Intermat rankings. The biggest riser for the Nittany Lions was 157-pounder Terrell Barraclough, who moved from No. 28 in the country to No. 25, despite true freshman Levi Haines getting the call in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah to enter transfer portal
One of Penn State's defensive tackles has gone portaling. Sophomore defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced on Twitter he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Mulbah was at Penn State for three seasons and appeared in 12 games primarily on special teams in 2022. He racked up four...
Digital Collegian
Penn State forms panel for Dickinson Law, Penn State Law reunification
Penn State formed a panel that will comprise of students, staff, faculty and alumni from Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law as the next step in the university's plan to combine the two law schools, according to a release. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi recommended Penn State Dickinson...
Digital Collegian
Food stand Carter's Table to open restaurant location in downtown State College
Carter’s Table, a food stand and catering business located at the farmer’s market on E. College Ave., is set to open this month at 407 E. Beaver St., according to the stand's Facebook account. The menu will primarily feature tacos and quesadillas influenced by its tagline, “Worldwide Flavors,”...
Digital Collegian
State College Police Department requests assistance identifying individual involved in alleged Lion's Den altercation
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying an individual involved in an alleged physical altercation, according to a release. The male was involved in a physical altercation with staff at The Lion's Den bar at 1:40 a.m on Dec. 11, 2022, resulting in injuries to...
Comments / 0