FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
WCJB
Gas prices in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas prices in Florida have jumped 23 cents over the past week, and they are now 4 cents higher than the national average. According to the AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida is now 3 dollars and 30 cents, with the national average at $3.26.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Most "Aggressive" Drivers
Many people used to enjoy driving. When you can sit behind the wheel on an uneventful, monotonous trip on a gorgeous day, the act of driving can actually serve as a stress reliever at times.
WALA-TV FOX10
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
miamitimesonline.com
Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living
Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Area gas prices spike after holidays
Winter storms throughout the nation and holiday travel fuel demand caused gas prices to spike. According to Tuesday’s AAA report, the national average per gallon rose 12 cents to $3.22 per gallon. In Florida, gas prices spiked from $2.98 to $3.28 — the second highest jump in the nation — and $3.12 to $3.31 in Gainesville.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
Marconews.com
Tornado warnings, watches issued for several Florida counties as strong storms move east
Tornado watch issued for Ocala, parts of northeast Florida. 5:00 p.m. ET: The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a tornado watch for Marion, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties until 6 p.m. ET. Tornado watch issued for 4 North Florida counties. 2:30 p.m. ET: A tornado watch has...
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
Florida drivers can now get half of their tolls credited back
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Heading into the first workweek of the new year, Tampa Bay area commuters who frequent toll roads to get to work have at least one thing to look forward to — a 50% rebate on SunPass charges. Back in December, Florida lawmakers passed a...
Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing
Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow
Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
islandernews.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Florida using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Chesapeake subsidiary acquires Florida propane business
Chesapeake Utilities Corp., Dover, reported that its subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities has acquired the propane operating assets of Hernando Gas, Hernando, FL. “Propane’s reliability, versatility and superior performance make it a fuel of choice for many Floridians,” said Jeff Householder, CEO of Chesapeake Utilities. “We are confident that FPU will provide our new propane customers with the same exceptional service that they have been accustomed to receiving.”
calleochonews.com
New Florida laws that are in effect January 2023
The New Florida laws were passed during legislative and special sessions in 2022 and took effect on Sunday January 1, 2023. New Year is set to mark a few changes particularly when it comes to new Florida laws. As people gathered to watch the iconic orange ball drop in Miami, the state underwent a transition with some new laws as well, ranging from property insurance, toll credits, disaster assistance, and more.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
wtaj.com
Sheriff: Florida burglars call 911 for help moving things, ride to airport
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple was arrested after sheriffs said they called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a house they were burglarizing. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call that was received, but nobody spoke. When they arrived, they found that nobody lived at the home.
Beach Beacon
Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market
From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
wlrn.org
Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars
Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
