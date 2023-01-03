Read full article on original website
myfox23.com
Petal School District seeking new teachers at job fair
If you're looking for a new career as an educator this new year, the Petal School District wants to hear from you. The school district will hold a teacher job fair on January 26th from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the primary school. "Prospective teachers will have the opportunity...
breezynews.com
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
WTOK-TV
Local gas station damaged by storm
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm. The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.
WTOK-TV
New wings business coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spotted a sign on North Frontage Road for a new business that will be coming to town. Super Crown Wings is the name of the business. It will be located at the old Bumpers Drive-In, next to Arby’s. Super Crown Wings serves several flavors of wings and other food items like burgers and sandwiches.
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
WTOK-TV
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
WTOK-TV
Fatal crash in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16. The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather. One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Dope, Trespassing and Shoplifting, in Attala and Leake
TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, KPD. Bond $1,000, $800. JOSEPH ATKINSON, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DREVONTAE T BARNES, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
Two killed in Neshoba County house fire
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Neshoba County. Breezy News reported the fire happened on December 26 in the Pearl River Community on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Investigators believe the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Oswald Road. Once the fire was extinguished, two […]
WTOK-TV
First twins of 2023 born at Anderson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
impact601.com
Wednesday morning rollover takes place in front of church
The Jones County Sheriff's Department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday morning on Highway 184 at the intersection of Victory Road in the Powers Community. The Ford SUV involved in the crash was occupied by an adult female and her teenage daughter who were initially evaluated at...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro man arrested after incident at Laurel MDOC Wednesday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man was arrested after allegedly breaking a Mississippi Department of Correction officer’s nose Wednesday morning. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Corrections Department at 1117 W 6th Street around 11 a.m. At the scene, officers learned that 28-year-old...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
myfox23.com
Hattiesburg Zoo to host storytime
The Hattiesburg Zoo will host a free storytime event every Friday morning this month. "Storytime will take place Friday, January 6, 13, 20 and 27," the zoo said in a press release, with reading sessions at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Doors will open at 10:15 a.m. Seating is limited...
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Jackson Free Press
Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood
JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
Canton man sentenced for plan to distribute meth in state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Randy Moncreaise, 42, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on December 21, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Moncreaise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba […]
