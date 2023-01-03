ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

myfox23.com

Petal School District seeking new teachers at job fair

If you're looking for a new career as an educator this new year, the Petal School District wants to hear from you. The school district will hold a teacher job fair on January 26th from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the primary school. "Prospective teachers will have the opportunity...
PETAL, MS
breezynews.com

COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally

This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Local gas station damaged by storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm. The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

New wings business coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spotted a sign on North Frontage Road for a new business that will be coming to town. Super Crown Wings is the name of the business. It will be located at the old Bumpers Drive-In, next to Arby’s. Super Crown Wings serves several flavors of wings and other food items like burgers and sandwiches.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Young announces he’s running for statewide office

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Fatal crash in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16. The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather. One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

DUIs and Dope, Trespassing and Shoplifting, in Attala and Leake

TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, KPD. Bond $1,000, $800. JOSEPH ATKINSON, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DREVONTAE T BARNES, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to...
CARTHAGE, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in Neshoba County house fire

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Neshoba County. Breezy News reported the fire happened on December 26 in the Pearl River Community on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Investigators believe the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Oswald Road. Once the fire was extinguished, two […]
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

First twins of 2023 born at Anderson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
LITTLE ROCK, MS
impact601.com

Wednesday morning rollover takes place in front of church

The Jones County Sheriff's Department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday morning on Highway 184 at the intersection of Victory Road in the Powers Community. The Ford SUV involved in the crash was occupied by an adult female and her teenage daughter who were initially evaluated at...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Waynesboro man arrested after incident at Laurel MDOC Wednesday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man was arrested after allegedly breaking a Mississippi Department of Correction officer’s nose Wednesday morning. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Corrections Department at 1117 W 6th Street around 11 a.m. At the scene, officers learned that 28-year-old...
LAUREL, MS
myfox23.com

Hattiesburg Zoo to host storytime

The Hattiesburg Zoo will host a free storytime event every Friday morning this month. "Storytime will take place Friday, January 6, 13, 20 and 27," the zoo said in a press release, with reading sessions at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Doors will open at 10:15 a.m. Seating is limited...
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
Jackson Free Press

Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood

JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man sentenced for plan to distribute meth in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Randy Moncreaise, 42, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on December 21, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Moncreaise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba […]
CANTON, MS

