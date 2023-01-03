Bellingham, WA –In August 2022, Bellingham Police Detectives began a criminal investigation after getting a report of embezzlement and theft from the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham, WA. Amy D. Siniscarco, employed as an assistant manager at the time, was reported to have stolen funds from the business over the course of several years. The investigation showed Siniscarco embezzled over $1.4 million from the business between 2017 and 2022. Siniscarco turned herself in on January 2, 2022 and was booked into the Whatcom County Jail for seven counts of theft first degree, five counts of identity theft, and 13 counts of forgery.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO