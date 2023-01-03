ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

whatcomtalk.com

Exploring Whatcom’s Census-Designated Places: Quaint Communities Out in the County

On the way to popular Whatcom County travel destinations, it’s easy to pass through populated areas off the beaten path. Maybe you’ve stopped at the only gas station for miles and wondered what else this spot on the map has to offer. Many of these locales are census-designated places: communities not incorporated as towns but counted in the U.S. Census.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County Home Prices, Interest Rates Stabilized In 2022

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Rising mortgage interest rates threw some cold water on red hot Whatcom County home prices in 2022. Local realtor Peter Ahn says that actually resulted in a more “normal” market. The median price of a home sold in Whatcom County last year rose 9.2% to $600,000.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Repairs underway in Whatcom County after levee failure

FERNDALE, Wash. — The U.S. Corps of Army Engineers is doing emergency repairs to a 200-foot section of levee along the Nooksack River that likely failed on Christmas Eve. The breach followed storms that brought significant snow to Whatcom County, followed by freezing rain. Throw in an ice jam on the river and a king tide; there was a lot of water with few places to go.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Wind Advisory extended for east Puget Sound lowlands

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS is warning of wind...
BELLEVUE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Offshore “cyclone” expected to impact areas south of Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A cyclone has been rapidly developing offshore in the eastern Pacific Ocean resulting in rare satellite and radar images. Forecasters in the National Weather Service Seattle office said this morning, January 4th, “A strong low-pressure system is visible well offshore in the Pacific early this morning with rain sliding northward across Oregon.” Light showers are expected to move northward across western Washington as the system breaks up after reaching land.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Inmate issues, vacated vessels, and car tab temper | Sheriff’s Log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s office responded to the following calls. • San Juan deputies responded to a jail issue. An in-custody person covered the security camera and door window with an unknown brown substance. During the cleaning process, the person spit on one deputy and punched another in the face. Probable cause for two Assault in the Third Degree charges were forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Death investigation underway in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
EDMONDS, WA
whatcom-news.com

Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Gardening through the seasons: What to do in winter

Here’s the latest quarterly column, “Gardening through the Seasons,” by Edmonds Master Gardener Barbara Chase. When the snow arrived right before Christmas, we knew winter was here. It seemed such a short time since the Japanese maples were showing off their bright fall color. Then it happened....
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire

SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
SHORELINE, WA
Skagit Breaking

Sedro-Woolley Woman Arrested in $1.4 Million Embezzlement Case

Bellingham, WA –In August 2022, Bellingham Police Detectives began a criminal investigation after getting a report of embezzlement and theft from the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham, WA. Amy D. Siniscarco, employed as an assistant manager at the time, was reported to have stolen funds from the business over the course of several years. The investigation showed Siniscarco embezzled over $1.4 million from the business between 2017 and 2022. Siniscarco turned herself in on January 2, 2022 and was booked into the Whatcom County Jail for seven counts of theft first degree, five counts of identity theft, and 13 counts of forgery.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
SHORELINE, WA

