whatcomtalk.com
Exploring Whatcom’s Census-Designated Places: Quaint Communities Out in the County
On the way to popular Whatcom County travel destinations, it’s easy to pass through populated areas off the beaten path. Maybe you’ve stopped at the only gas station for miles and wondered what else this spot on the map has to offer. Many of these locales are census-designated places: communities not incorporated as towns but counted in the U.S. Census.
‘Absolutely mind blowing food!!!’ Poll finds best food truck in Whatcom County
The local food truck you voted as being the best food truck in Whatcom County is also known for its fish and chips and chowder.
Crisis stabilization center in Bellingham dedicated for 50-year veteran social worker
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — After 14 years of hard work, Whatcom County's new crisis stabilization center has opened in Bellingham. The center houses 32 beds, 16 for helping people detox and 16 for people struggling with mental health challenges. All are already operating at or near capacity. "It's humbling and...
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County Home Prices, Interest Rates Stabilized In 2022
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Rising mortgage interest rates threw some cold water on red hot Whatcom County home prices in 2022. Local realtor Peter Ahn says that actually resulted in a more “normal” market. The median price of a home sold in Whatcom County last year rose 9.2% to $600,000.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Repairs underway in Whatcom County after levee failure
FERNDALE, Wash. — The U.S. Corps of Army Engineers is doing emergency repairs to a 200-foot section of levee along the Nooksack River that likely failed on Christmas Eve. The breach followed storms that brought significant snow to Whatcom County, followed by freezing rain. Throw in an ice jam on the river and a king tide; there was a lot of water with few places to go.
Wind Advisory extended for east Puget Sound lowlands
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS is warning of wind...
whatcom-news.com
Offshore “cyclone” expected to impact areas south of Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A cyclone has been rapidly developing offshore in the eastern Pacific Ocean resulting in rare satellite and radar images. Forecasters in the National Weather Service Seattle office said this morning, January 4th, “A strong low-pressure system is visible well offshore in the Pacific early this morning with rain sliding northward across Oregon.” Light showers are expected to move northward across western Washington as the system breaks up after reaching land.
Whatcom parks ranger nearly run over as patrol vehicle is stolen
State Parks officials previously had refused to provide information about the arrest.
Affordable rent in Bellingham: These areas have the lowest rental prices
Check these interactive graphics and maps that show prices by area.
KOMO News
Skagit County college students share concerns following University of Idaho murders
SKAGIT CO., Wash. — The next steps in finding justice for the four University of Idaho students murdered on November 13, 2022 are now taking shape after an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania. The suspect in this case, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, agreed to extradition to Idaho, where he will face...
sanjuanjournal.com
Inmate issues, vacated vessels, and car tab temper | Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s office responded to the following calls. • San Juan deputies responded to a jail issue. An in-custody person covered the security camera and door window with an unknown brown substance. During the cleaning process, the person spit on one deputy and punched another in the face. Probable cause for two Assault in the Third Degree charges were forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
q13fox.com
Death investigation underway in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
whatcom-news.com
Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
myedmondsnews.com
Gardening through the seasons: What to do in winter
Here’s the latest quarterly column, “Gardening through the Seasons,” by Edmonds Master Gardener Barbara Chase. When the snow arrived right before Christmas, we knew winter was here. It seemed such a short time since the Japanese maples were showing off their bright fall color. Then it happened....
Whatcom storm ushers in what looks like a warmer and wetter month. Here’s when it arrives
La Niña could be easing, according to meteorologists.
Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire
SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
Skagit Breaking
Sedro-Woolley Woman Arrested in $1.4 Million Embezzlement Case
Bellingham, WA –In August 2022, Bellingham Police Detectives began a criminal investigation after getting a report of embezzlement and theft from the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham, WA. Amy D. Siniscarco, employed as an assistant manager at the time, was reported to have stolen funds from the business over the course of several years. The investigation showed Siniscarco embezzled over $1.4 million from the business between 2017 and 2022. Siniscarco turned herself in on January 2, 2022 and was booked into the Whatcom County Jail for seven counts of theft first degree, five counts of identity theft, and 13 counts of forgery.
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Fire that destroyed Shoreline restaurant investigated as suspected arson
SHORELINE, Wash. — A Shoreline restaurant operating for over four decades is a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. Suni's Pizza and Burgers, located at 17751 15th Ave NE in Shoreline, was destroyed in the fire, according to the Shoreline Fire Department. The fire is being investigated...
