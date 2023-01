LOWELL, Mass.—Eager to kick off his first season at the helm, UMass Lowell Men's Lacrosse Head Coach Drew Kelleher unveiled the team's complete, 13-game slate for the 2023 season on Thursday. "Our staff and players are excited to attack the 2023 season. We believe we have an out-of-conference schedule...

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO