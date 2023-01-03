Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
City Council elects chairman despite pending litigation
SHREVEPORT, La. – Councilman James Green has been elected chairman of the City Council once again. The vote Friday morning was taken because of questions raised about the legality of a vote taken on Dec. 31 after city council members and Mayor Tom Arceneaux were sworn in. As a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Twelfth Night kicks off Mardi Gras
SHREVEPORT, La. - Twelve days after Christmas is the official start of the Carnival season. In the Catholic church it is the feast of Epiphany. This marks the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child. It is also known as Kings’ Day or Little Christmas. To celebrate Twelfth...
KPVI Newschannel 6
KTBS 3 hosted very first career fair this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News hosted our first career fair this Friday. Shreveport locals showed up to impress department heads with their skills as well as receive valuable information on what it is like being in broadcast media. Tables were set up accordingly with three main departments: marketing and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A new class of recruits begins training
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The first Friday of this new year began with a bang for a new class of recruits at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy. BPSTA Class 29 started their Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) at 7 a.m. with 20 new recruits from nine law enforcement agencies in pursuit to become certified law enforcement officers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
King Cake season is in full swing as local bakeries gear up to sell Mardi Gras treats
SHREVEPORT, La.-King Cake is a time-honored traditional Mardi Gras desert. Local bakeries like the Lowder Baking Company in Shreveport are welcoming customers looking to grab a sweet treat. On January 6th, which marks the first day of the Carnival season, the bakery began selling its fresh made King Cakes. Customers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gilmer community marks 31st anniversary of Kelly Wilson's disappearance
GILMER — Truth. Answers. Those were key words Thursday night in Gilmer, when members of a community that has long suffered with the unsolved disappearance of one of its daughters came together to remember Kelly Dae Wilson. Wilson was a 17-year-old Gilmer High School senior when she left work...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Girls Basketball: Lady Lions top Marshall, Grace goes to 4-0 in district
The Tyler Lady Lions opened the fourth quarter on a 22-1 run en route to a 64-32 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks on Friday in a District 15-5A girls basketball at the Lions Den. It was the fifth consecutive win for the Lady Lions as they improve to 18-5...
Comments / 0