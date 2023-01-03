ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Flathead Beacon

Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire

A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

A Legacy of Land and Lumber

When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump

A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release. Jacob Norris was booked in the Flathead County...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation

Lake County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to withdraw from Public Law 280, a nearly 60-year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction on the Flathead Reservation. The county has objected to funding law enforcement without more support from the state, which it said is Montana’s obligation under Public Law 280. Lake County said rising […] The post Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Char-Koosta News

Nova Marie Simpson

RONAN — Nova Marie Simpson was born December 23rd, 2022 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz. Parents are Stefan Simpson and Ashton Buck of Ronan. Paternal grandparents are Craig Simpson and Patricia Tucker of New York. Maternal grandparents are Al Buck...
RONAN, MT

