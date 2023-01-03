Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. With...
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St Joseph Residents Arrested in Clinton County Wednesday Afternoon
(Clinton County, MO) – Two St Joseph residents were arrested in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just after 4:30 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Makenzie K. Bechtold who is facing a charge for possession of a controlled substance as well as being wanted on an outstanding Clinton County felony warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, no financial responsibility and no valid license.
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kfmo.com
Fredericktown Woman Injured in Crash
(St. Charles County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 72 year old Rhonda L.Wensink, is recovering after suffering moderate injuries during a one car crash in St. Charles County Wednesday morning just after 11 o'clock. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say Wensink was driving west on the Highway 364 ramp to Central School Road C, when an unknown vehicle changed lanes and splashed water onto the windshield of Wensink's car. The water, and the glare from the sun, obstructed Wensink's vision causing her to lose control of the vehicle. It ran off the right side of the road and struck a crash cushion at the end of a guardrail. Wensink, who was wearing her seatbelt during the crash, was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital at St. Louis.
abc17news.com
Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year-old man who was convicted of killing three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 has been given to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez was sentenced Friday after being found guilty in October of the killings. Prosecutors say that on Nov. 1, 2018, Perez killed two ex-roommates and injured two other people after he was kicked out of a home in Springfield. Police say the the next day, Perez killed a woman who had given him the gun he used in the previous killings. After the killings, U.S. immigration officials criticized Middlesex County, New Jersey, for releasing Perez from jail in 2017 despite an immigration detainer for possible deportation to Mexico.
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old found safe
The missing 3-year-old has been found safe in Missouri.
KCRG.com
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
KFVS12
1 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, January 4. According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a man shot. Police say the man’s injuries were...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
kbsi23.com
1 shot in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in a shooting in Poplar Bluff early Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 4. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to the Poplar Bluff...
kbsi23.com
Benton, Mo. man killed in crash on Jan. 1
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Benton, Mo. man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Scott County. Roger G. Morrow, 55, of Benton dies when his 2019 Ford Mustang traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. It happened on Hwy. 77 and County Road...
KMOV
Two years later: Locals charged in Jan. 6 attack serve minimal jail time, probation
(KMOV) -- Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s also a day that had major consequences for a number of Missourians. Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, was one of several people captured in a photo holding then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s broken door sign during the Capitol insurrection. Hernandez, her uncle William Merry and friend Paul Westover were all charged for unlawfully being inside the Capitol building.
KFVS12
Shooting investigation underway in Poplar Bluff
Data on job openings, minutes from the last Fed meeting and a recession prediction | Money Talks 1/4. New economic data released on jobs and labor turnover, along with a prediction by the managing director of the International Monetary Fund that 2023 will see a third of the world in recession.>>> kfvs12.com/livestream.
Radio Iowa
Iowa DOT officer injured on I-29 when semi hits SUV
The Iowa DOT is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to what’s ahead after a DOT vehicle was heavily damaged yesterday in a crash on Interstate 29 in western Iowa. According to a spokesperson for the Iowa DOT, a motor enforcement officer was inside his vehicle, providing traffic control at a crash south of Onawa, in the southbound lanes of I-29, when a semi hit his SUV from behind.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Missouri state trooper hit by truck on New Year’s Eve, airlifted to St. Louis
A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year's Eve.
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to murdering security guard during East St. Louis Bank robbery in 2021
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 23-year-old St. Louis man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting and killing a security guard while robbing a bank in East St. Louis in 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said in a press release Thursday that Jaylan D. Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew R. Brinkley went to the First Bank on River Park Drive on August 27, 2021, and approached the bank teller with a note saying they had a bomb and threatened to kill everyone if the bank didn’t turn over all its money. The two men got the money and headed for the door when security guard Ted Horn tried to stop them.
kjluradio.com
Gas prices on the rise in Missouri due to demand and winter storm
Gas prices are creeping back up in Missouri due to holiday travel demand and winter storms. AAA Missouri reports that the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.94, thirteen cents higher than this day last week. Drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most, at $3 a gallon.
Comments / 0