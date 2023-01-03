Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Vegas circus show company buys tiny California desert town
When a successful Las Vegas company known for its entertainment and adult-themed shows looks to expand, one might think of New York City, Los Angeles, London or Paris. But just like the mind-bending absurdity of some of its acts — it chose the tiny town of Nipton, California, to expand — population 15 (or 20 depending on who you ask).
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
This Las Vegas 'grocery store' adds mystery to the mundane
Forget the glitzy casinos and the big-name entertainers — one of the unsuspecting hottest must-see attractions in Las Vegas is a supermarket. At first glance, the Omega Mart is a perfectly average-looking grocery store. But it's the second glance where one would start to notice the weird products and a few cracks in reality.
bouldercityreview.com
Silver dollars, tokens found in casino’s historic safe
A bag full of silver dollars dating back to the 1870s, a bucket of change, some dice in an old cigar box and a box of blank checks were among the items discovered when a historic safe was opened at the Railroad Pass on Dec. 29. Casino and hotel owner...
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
963kklz.com
Top Affordable Spots In Vegas To Eat At On National Spaghetti Day
There’s a national day for almost all popular foods. The top foods include pizza, burgers, hotdogs, and spaghetti! We all love spaghetti made in so many different ways. Today, we celebrate you, you noodly goodness! It’s National Spaghetti Day!. Whether you’re a traditional sauce and noodle person or...
North Dakota Tribe Closes Purchase Of Las Vegas Massacre Site
The Three Affiliated Tribes have now closed on the sale of the 15-acre Village property in Las Vegas. The MHA Nation of the Forth Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota has sealed the deal of obtaining the property from MGM Resorts International. This prime real estate has a very grim...
vegas24seven.com
ICONIC VEGAS MARQUEES ILLUMINATE BLUE TO SHOW SUPPORT OF LAW ENFORCEMEMT – JAN. 9
To Show Support of Law Enforcement at 6 pm, Jan. 9. Community encouraged to show support on social media via #GoTrueBlue. WHAT: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation’s Go True Blue campaign kicks off in conjunction with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (LEAD) to honor Southern Nevada’s hardworking law enforcement professionals. While LEAD is officially just once calendar day, the Go True Blue campaign is promoted throughout the entire year to show gratitude to our LVMPD officers for their dedication and commitment to the community they serve.
SMoK Cigar Lounge to Open with Gaming, Food, Drinks, and More
SMoK will feature the “biggest humidor in Nevada”
First Friday Co-Founder Cindy Funkhouser dies
Cindy Funkhouser, one of First Friday's co-founders, died recently. Cindy was passionate about the arts and was crucial in developing a venue for artists to meet and present their work.
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces January 2023 Events & Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its January gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Best of Silverton specials and Chinese New Year. To celebrate Silverton Casino’s win under 14 separate categories in Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas,” the casino-hotel is offering “Best of Silverton” dining specials throughout the month of January.
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s Ristorante Announces Taste & Learn Event, Jan. 21
FERRARO’S RISTORANTE ANNOUNCES TASTE & LEARN EVENT JAN. 21. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to experience its next Taste & Learn on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. Taste & Learn is Ferraro’s popular, monthly wine-tasting and education event that provides illuminating wine education along with a menu of expertly prepared, authentic Italian small plates crafted by Chef Mimmo Ferraro.
City of Las Vegas to spend $94M for BLM land
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released details of a possible sale of almost 1,000 acres of land to the city of Las Vegas for approximately $94 million, or $100 thousand an acre.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
businesspress.vegas
ON THE MOVE: De Castroverde Law hires attorney
• De Castroverde Law Group announced that Brandon Albright has joined the firm as a personal injury attorney. Albright was admitted to the State Bar of Nevada in 2016, after earning his law degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV the same year. He received his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University in 2012. While in law school, Albright was a member of the Rueben J. Clark Society and received CALI Awards (the highest grade in the course) in trial advocacy and advanced legal analysis: law, language and leadership.
963kklz.com
Is Las Vegas Still A Top City For Relocation?
Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas were all some of the fastest growing cities in the country for years. Their population grew steadily for many years. People are moving in and out of the Las Vegas area all the time – or are they? It looks like that might have changed over the past couple years.
vegas24seven.com
Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery announces three-month artist showcase with Made in Vegas winner Chris Elliman
PARK WEST FINE ART MUSEUM & GALLERY ANNOUNCES THREE-MONTH ARTIST SHOWCASE WITH MADE IN VEGAS ARTIST COMPETITION WINNER CHRIS ELLIMAN. Chris Elliman to host special three-month exhibition, beginning Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. Free meet and...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
vegas24seven.com
Popular Locals Hangout Expands in Southern Nevada Distill to launch 10th location serving West Henderson neighborhood
Distill to launch 10th location serving West Henderson neighborhood. Distill, Vegas locals’ “home away from home,” will open its 10th location this Spring in the West Henderson community of Inspirada. Residents of Inspirada will be able to enjoy the fun of the popular locals’ hangout, Distill in...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats Food Hall has opened at Aria and is serving up its curated collection of global eats daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Easy Donuts, Egghead and Wexler’s Deli are operating daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Laughing Buddha, Lola’s Burgers, Pizzaoki, Seoul Bird, Shalom Y’all, Temaki and Proper Bar are operating daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. More info is available at propereatslasvegas.com.
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million
7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
