FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Street Food Safari: Exploring Phoenix's Best Food StreetsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
Glendale Star
The Chocolate Affaire returns to Glendale
For Steve LeVine, the Chocolate Affaire, a two-day chocolate-themed event for the Glendale public, is the best way to bring the community of Glendale together. “From guest appearances, famous chefs, to a wide variety of food options, we’re really excited to bring people together in Glendale,” said Steve Levine, Steve LeVine Entertainment and Public Relations (SLE) CEO. “We’re focusing on putting the community of Glendale on the map with this event.”
The New Farmer Boys Location at Tolleson is An Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order Meals
Farmer Boys offers cook-to-order foods that meet the satisfaction of guests in terms of quality and taste. It’s one thing to have a fast food restaurant where nice and delicious meals are served, but it’s another thing to have one that is quality inclined. Farmer Boys brings to Tolleson locals the excellent foods and dining experience their fans in other locations have been enjoying.
AZFamily
Family gives big donation to animal shelter in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holidays have wrapped up, but the season of giving still seems to be going strong as we start 2023. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control just got a big boost in supplies thanks to one Valley Family, and that is Something Good!. The county takes...
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with serious health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes
After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
fox10phoenix.com
More cleanup underway at 'The Zone' in downtown Phoenix
A second round of cleanup was underway on Jan. 4 in the downtown Phoenix homeless encampment known as "The Zone," following a federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU where a judge put restrictions on how the city conducts sweeps and handles personal property. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
This Is The Food Arizona Is Known For
Zippia determined the food that each state is known for.
New Arizona law allows some mall patrons to drink while shopping
PHOENIX — It’s shopping with a twist. A new Arizona law will make it possible for patrons to take a cocktail or beer shopping with them in malls and retail centers. “You’ll grab your favorite cocktail, beer, or wine, and you can stroll through designated outdoor areas,” said Katie Hauptman, marketing director for Desert Ridge Marketplace.
chainstoreage.com
‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers
Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
Naughty Tacos ‘Los Tacos Malcriados’ to open its first storefront in Phoenix
Naughty Tacos is set to open its first storefront in Phoenix; another location is set to open in Glendale later. Here’s what you need to know the viral TikTok business owned by Octavio Suarez.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Costco fuel pumps open Jan. 5; warehouse grand opening set for Jan. 26
The fuel island at the new Queen Creek Costco will open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, ahead of the actual store opening on Jan. 26 at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. Vice Mayor Jeff Brown said the fuel island includes 32 pumps as opposed to 16 spots at most of the other area Costco locations.
KTAR.com
At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Restaurant For Pasta In Arizona
Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though. Stacker compiled a list of each state's best restaurant for pasta. The website states, "To determine the best restaurant...
In-N-Out Burger Files Proposal With the City of Mesa
The new outpost, if approved, would be located in the Gallery Park development along Power Rd.
luxury-houses.net
A $5.37 Million Charming Traditional Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Impresses You With Views Of Lush Mountain And Million Dollar City Light
10234 E Journey Ln Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10234 E Journey Ln, Scottsdale, Arizona offers you the top of sophistication and comfort with quality craftsmanship throughout with elegant finishes. This Home in Scottsdale provides 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,841 square feet of living space. To know more about 10234 E Journey Ln, please get in touch with Gerald Tulman (Phone: 480 291 1600) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this month
A major discount retail store chain will be opening another new store location in Arizona this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount warehouse chain Costco Wholesale will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Arizona store location in Queen Creek, according to local reports and information listed on the company's website.
Westin Kierland Resort evacuated following fire
PHOENIX — Firefighters are at Westin Kierland Resort after a fire started at the resort Tuesday evening, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. The resort was evacuated due to the fire. Crews responded to the fire at the resort near Kierland Boulevard and Greenway Parkway on Tuesday evening at...
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
