Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update

The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who were Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen
MOSCOW, Idaho - The college town of Moscow, Idaho is still reeling from the loss of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. On Nov. 13, the four students and friends were stabbed to death inside a rental home near the campus. Suspect Bryan...
Idaho murders: Process underway to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Moscow
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon.
Idaho murders: Judge issues gag order blocking officials, defense from discussing case against Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - An Idaho judge issued a gag order Tuesday evening blocking investigators and attorneys on both sides from discussing the murder case against Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the Pennsylvania man accused of killing four college students in November. "On January 3, 2023, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued...
