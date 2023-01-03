ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update

By FOX 13 News Staff, FOX News Digital, Associated Press
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Idaho murders: Process underway to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Moscow

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon.
MOSCOW, ID
fox7austin.com

What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?

AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Moose rescued from frozen lake after being stuck for hours

SPOKANE, Wash. - A happy ending for a moose after getting stuck in a frozen lake in Washington for hours. Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued the animal in late December, sharing photos with FOX Television Stations. Authorities said the attempt to pull the moose to...
WASHINGTON STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas Monthly reveals its Bum Steer of the Year

There's been a lot of talk over the last few weeks about Texas Monthly's 2023 pick for Bum Steer of the Year. The January issue is out now. Texas Monthly contributor Emily McCullar joins us to talk about their choice.
fox7austin.com

SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY Moda Health: ATX-tra

Jason Gootee, Vice President at Moda Health, discusses Moda Health’s insurance plans and benefits which are now available to Central Texas residents. You can go directly to modahealth.com/Texas and view their benefits, access the subsidy you’re eligible for, and sign up for a plan in minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy