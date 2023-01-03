Ladies! Today talented photographer and wedding narrator Mir Anwar Studios presents how a fairytale comes to life! Sonya and Ronak are a lovely couple who tied the knot at the premier MGM National Harbor where they first met! Sonya shares, "We wanted a venue that was local, however, encompassed all of the aspects of a destination ." Their wedding was initially planned to be abroad but got postponed and relocated due to Covid. Thankfully, they had Urvashi Mishra as a wedding planner. She and her professional team orchestrated and guaranteed everything ran smoothly after shifting plans! The duo called on their guests to their exclusive wedding spot with a beautiful invitation designed and printed by The Royal Collection. I am sure these invites left all guests breathless! Sonya and Ronak's wedding celebrations went from a destination wedding to a local one. Nonetheless, their stylish event plans remain equally grand! They asked Elegant Affairs to create a monochromatic ambiance for the ceremony to complement the modernity of the venue. They also went for big impact, adding LED Video Walls from D&S Event Solutions to the ceremony venue. Maharani Sonya surprised too, adding a touch of color to the white wedding scene! She wore a stunning lehenga set infused with turquoise blue and peach hues. Her glam squad: Farah Hasan's team created her flawless makeup and hairstyle, while Bhavna's Henna and Arts designed a Mehndi masterpiece in her hands and feet. For the reception, the newlywed's entrance was one for the books! Ronak made an entry on a hoverboard while Sonya donned a breathtaking champagne Falguni Shane Peacock lengha! This two exuded pure elegance! Their wedding events culminated with a grand and vivid bash where DJ Insomnia from Premier Entertainment set the scene so everyone could have fun on the dancefloor. At the same time, family and friends enjoyed the menu selections for the night provided by Ind Aroma and a multi-tier confection created by MGM National Harbor. Please peek at Sonya and Ronak's big day highlights in our gallery.

OXON HILL, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO