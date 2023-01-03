Read full article on original website
What Car Is in Real Need of a Redesign This Year?
It’s always been the case that some cars age gracefully and even appear timeless, while others struggle with the changing times and soon start to look dated. And as we barrel headfirst into a new year, we’re starting to take stock of the cars that are beginning to show their age.
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
Mercedes-Benz Kicks Off 2023 by Recalling 324,000 SUVs
If you own a Mercedes-Benz SUV there could be a recall coming your way, Stellantis’ CEO really doesn’t like how Chinese automakers can churn out EVs for so much less than it can, and BMW’s CEO thinks big infotainment screens will fade away, only to potentially be replaced with something even less safe. All that and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift, for January 6, 2023.
I Want To Replace My i3 With Something Just As Unique! What Car Should I Buy?
Tor had an i3 that he was really fond of, but the car was totaled in an accident. He liked the quirkiness of the BMW EV but didn’t care for the difficult service. He would like to replace it with something unique. What car should he buy?. Here is...
Introducing 'Afeela,' Sony and Honda's Name for a Car
Last summer, Sony and Honda announced that they were serious about building electric cars together. A new joint venture was minted, with talk of manufacturing right here in the United States, at an upcoming facility in Ohio. Orders were to begin in 2025, and we’d already seen plenty of the vehicle. All that was seemingly left to learn was the name. Now we have that name, and suddenly I’m having second thoughts about the whole exercise.
Ford Is Now the Second-Place EV Builder in the United States
Ford is American’s number two EV builder, China discontinued its electrification incentives, and Tesla can’t seem to move its China-built cars. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 5, 2023. 1st Gear: A Lot of People Want Lightnings and Mach-Es, Apparently. Ford’s going all-in...
You Can Now Option a Steering Wheel or Yoke In Your Tesla Model S or X for No Extra Charge
Tesla’s experiment of forcing the steering yoke on their customers seems to have come to an end, at least for now. The EV maker has restored the wheel on the build pages of its Model S and Model X, and buyers can now opt for the practical, fault-free, time-tested steering method instead of one that’s objectively unsafe and confusing but looks cool to nerds.
Heated Seatbelts Seem Like a Terrible Idea
The automotive supplier ZF Group revealed a cool little gadget at the Consumer Electronics Show Thursday: A heated seatbelt potentially capable of cutting down on range loss in electric vehicles during a cold snap. The company calls it the Heat Belt and didn’t spend too much time on it during...
Somehow, A Driver Flipped His Car Inside of a Car Wash
If you’re taking your car through an automatic car wash, you have to accept that the process probably isn’t going to be great for your paint. It’s also possible you might worry about scratching a wheel. Then there’s using a car wash in the winter, when you might consider being careful on the way to, since it’s possible for the water to freeze and make the exit a bit dangerous. But have you ever worried about your car rolling on its side and trapping you inside for over an hour? We certainly haven’t. Until now.
The 1974 Camelot Cruiser Tractor Trailer RV Is Even Cooler Than We Thought
The 1974 Camelot Cruiser RV that sold on Bring A Trailer recently was absolutely bananas. The auction photos showed us a wonderland of avocado-colored toilets, burnt-orange tilework and acres upon acres of green shag carpet, but photos just weren’t enough. I wanted more, so I was beyond stoked when I came across this video tour of the one-of-three Camelot Cruiser.
Daihatsu Midget II, Honda Goldwing Trike, DeTomaso Pantera: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
In the immortal words of Rebecca Black: It’s Friday. Did you know that Black still writes and records music, and that her new stuff goes extremely hard? Now you do. She’s got an album coming out this year, so now you have something new to look forward to in 2023.
At $16,800, Is This 2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen a Friggin’ Good Deal?
While not a Swedish meatball, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Saab is a Swede with enough muscle under the hood that it still should be a ball to drive. Let’s see if takes a wad of cash to buy. Guerrilla artist Bansky reportedly once espoused that “Art...
Family Survived Annihilation Thanks to the Super-Safe Tesla Model Y and Dumb Luck
A family of four are in the hospital — with the father awaiting arrest for purposefully causing the crash — after their Tesla Model Y plunged 250 feet off of a cliff to the rocks below in California earlier this week. The deadly steep cliffs on this stretch of road have claimed many lives, but these four people managed to survive thanks to excellent engineering and a bit of old fashioned luck.
New Safety Tech May Be Able to Predict What Drivers Will Do Before They Do it
Safety tech is getting more advanced and most importantly, smarter. Tech from Valeo shown at CES 2023 could keep pedestrians safe in traffic by predicting what other drivers and pedestrians could do. The tech was developed by French automotive supplier Valeo. Ironically named Pantomime, the tech uses an algorithm that...
Mercedes-Benz Approved For Level 3 Automation In Nevada
In addition to announcing plans to build its own charging network, as well as an odd collaboration with Superplastic, Mercedes-Benz announced today that its Level 3 driver-assistance system has also been approved by the state of Nevada, with California approval expected soon. That means Mercedes will be the first automaker to offer Level 3 driving in the U.S.
Mercedes-Benz Plans to Build Its Own Global Charging Network
It’s no secret that charging infrastructure is holding back electric vehicle adoption in the U.S. In addition to needing more reliable chargers, we also need more chargers in general. Today, Mercedes-Benz announced that it plans to build a global network of 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China, and other important markets.
The Yangwang U9 EV Is BYD's Answer to European Luxury Brands
Now that BYD is ostensibly the largest EV maker in the world, the company is entering the luxury segment with the debut of Yangwang. The new BYD sub-brand is meant to compete with European luxury marques like Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, according to the Financial Times. And it could do so beyond China by exporting fully-electric SUVs and supercars like the Yangwang U8 and Yangwang U9.
The Peugeot Inception Is the Beginning of the Next Generation of Peugeots
The Peugeot Inception is a concept car that Peugeot unveiled at CES on Friday that is both futuristic and also a little retro-feeling, the sort of car a child might make if tasked with making a car from the future. The Inception will also, Peugeot said, be the inspiration for every Peugeot from 2025 going forward, even the compact ones.
BMW Goes Ahead With Offering Feature Subscriptions in the U.S. Anyways
Every year automakers inch closer and closer to making subscriptions for features a thing. We get it, there’s lots of money to be made. But while some automakers are still thinking about it, others are jumping in with both feet, even though the data shows people don’t want them. Mercedes already has a subscription to boost the performance of one of its EVs. Now, BMW is here to join the party, as Motor Authority confirms the brand will go ahead with subscription-based features for the U.S. market.
BMW’s V12-Powered Hydrogen 7 Was Dumb as Hell, But a Total Power Move
Hydrogen as a vehicle fuel, particularly hydrogen as a combustible rather than as a part of a fuel cell system as in a Hyundai Nexo or Toyota Mirai, is kind of contentious. It’s not a super efficient way to make power, and while Toyota is tinkering with the technology in race cars these days, BMW tried to make it a thing in the early aughts with the Hydrogen 7.
