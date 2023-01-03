ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
New Casual Mexican Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Opens on South Lamar Soon

A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard starting on Friday, January 6, 2023. The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on regional Mexican fare, including tacos with Guerrero-style barbacoa, Mexico City suadero, and Jalisco-style birria, among others, all with handmade tortillas — flour and both yellow and blue corn — made using techniques and recipes from chef/operating partner Roberto Campos’s grandmother. Then there will be dishes like tortas, papas rellenos, meat and veggie-filled bowls, and sides like fried cauliflower, queso, beans, and more. For drinks, there will be aguas frescas, margaritas, mezcal, tequila, rum, and Mexican beers.
Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão relocates to the Austonian

Fogo de Chão guests can watch chefs butcher and grill meats at the open-air churrasco grill in the center of the dining room. (Courtesy Fogo de Chão) After 15 years, Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão moved from its original Austin location at 309 East Third St., to the bottom floor of the Austonian at 200 Congress Ave., on Dec. 23. The new location was designed in partnership with Harrison, a global design and architecture agency, and features two outdoor patios and a mezzanine terrace. The inside has a large dining room with an open-air churrasco grill in the center, where guests can watch chefs butcher and prepare different cuts of meat.
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
Where to Hit Your New Year's Goals in ATX

We have to admit, there’s nothing like the fresh start of a New Year to inspire us to do more of what we love. With trends moving away from resolutions and into intentions, we’ve gathered up some of our favorite self care stuff around the city. We know it can be difficult for parents to find alone time so we tried our best to include gyms with childcare, nail salons with baby holding, and places where you and your kids can have a mindful experience apart or together.
Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls to provide in-home care for local children

The clinic will provide services that include simple sick visits, sports physicals, newborn advice and lactation counseling. (Courtesy Brandi Torres) Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls is scheduled to open in March in Pflugerville. A specific opening date is not yet set, but owner Brandi Torres said the clinic will only provide in-home pediatric urgent care visits for local families.
H-E-B, Costco and more: Updates on major developments planned for Wilco

Cities in Williamson County saw the beginnings of several large manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial developments in 2022, including the groundbreaking on Georgetown’s incoming South Lake Water Treatment Plant and construction on the Samsung semiconductor in Taylor. The following are brief recaps and updates for four ongoing projects. Georgetown to double water capacities with South…
First babies born in 2023 bring the new year in with style

AUSTIN, Texas — New Year's Day of 2023 rang in with some of Austin's first-born babies born almost 20 minutes apart, shortly after the clock struck midnight. Gianna Muhimbare was born at 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, making her the first baby born in the St. David's Healthcare system this year.
What's open and closed in Austin on Jan. 2

AUSTIN, Texas - New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, which means several places will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. The City of Austin administrative and municipal facilities will be closed all day. Austin Resource Recovery Trash, Recycling, and Composting and Facility...
Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
UT Austin scientists want you to 'swipe right or left' on this app, but it’s not for dating

AUSTIN, Texas - Located 450 miles west of Austin at UT Austin's Mcdonald Observatory, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope serves as one of the largest optical telescopes in the world. Launched about 20 years ago, a project called HETDEX, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment, uses images captured by the telescope to learn more about dark energy, the force causing the universe to expand over time.
