Ann Arbor, MI

Tulane shocks USC in Cotton Bowl, Penn State wins Rose Bowl without a sunset & will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan?

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago


Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get together to recap this weekend's remaining college football bowl games.

Before analyzing the New Year’s Six bowl games, reports have come out that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh could be looking to coach in the NFL next season. Speculation is growing after Jim Harbaugh attempted to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings last summer, along with his desire to finally get a Super Bowl ring. The pod discusses whether or not they think he will go back to the NFL & who could fill his shoes at Michigan if a departure for the pros does indeed happen.

There was a fantastic slate of bowl games this week that included Tulane stepping up and winning the Cotton Bowl over USC in dramatic fashion. Out west at the Rose Bowl, Penn State capped off their season on a high note by beating Utah. Mississippi State was able to put closure on their season with a gritty win against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl and finally, it would only be right to discuss Iowa beating Kentucky 21-0 in the Music City Bowl.

4:22 Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the NFL

18:40 Where does Michigan go if Jim Harbaugh leaves

32:20 Tulane stuns USC in the Cotton Bowl

46:24 Penn State wins the Rose Bowl over Utah 35-21

49:35 Mississippi State takes the victory over Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl

55:00 Iowa wins 21-0 against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

WGAU

EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs

The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams. The league is changing the rules for the postseason to accommodate the cancellation and will hold a special meeting Friday to ask teams to vote on a resolution recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the competition committee Thursday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

Cowboys need Giants to beat Eagles, but Giants expected to start Davis Webb at QB

So much for Brian Daboll teasing that the New York Giants could play starters this week. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs and have nothing tangible to play for. It's not that big of a surprise that there were multiple reports, including Mike Garafolo of NFL Media and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, that Daniel Jones would not start at quarterback for the Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Davis Webb, who has never thrown an NFL pass, is expected to get the start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

NFL playoffs: Packed Week 18 slate will decide playoff field

The NFL’s Week 18 slate of games is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys high-stakes football, as long as they also enjoy elements of scoreboard-watching and slightly convoluted playoff tiebreakers. It's been an eventful week for players and fans, who watched in horror Monday night as Buffalo Bills safety...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC top seed in imperfect situation, Mahomes likely wraps MVP

The Kansas City Chiefs presumably didn't want their path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC to open up like it did. They also didn't make the rules. The cancelation of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac emergency on the field was terrible and more important than the results of a football season. However, the cancelation also cost the Bills a shot at the top seed in the AFC. The Chiefs needed the Bills to lose once in the final two weeks and never could have imagined the Bills would have a no contest put on their record.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGAU

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily...
