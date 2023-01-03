You’re getting sleepy, very sleepy. You feel relaxed, so very relaxed. You’re now going to think back to a time when you were happier. May 2nd, 2008. The first Iron Man movie is being released and you are so filled with joy and excitement. Okay, so that might be my happy time, but what about you? When was the last time you were able to feel and remember so much joy and excitement? To have your nerves and senses calmed, and all and all felt relaxed and rejuvenated? Hypnotism is a practice that can achieve just that and so much more.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO