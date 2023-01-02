Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Admits He Was Not Totally Comfortable With Mark Robinson Starting In Week 17
Tomlin was asked what it is about Robinson that made him comfortable having him participate in such a significant way against the Ravens, especially during such a critical game. Tomlin chuckled and said:. “Who said I was comfortable?”. Robinson was drafted in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft...
Video Shows An Unbelievable Dunk By LeBron On Monday
LeBron James is the only reason to tune in and watch the Los Angeles Lakers at this point now. He’s been on a roll throughout the whole season, taking his game to a whole different level since Anthony Davis went down with an injury. The Lakers have literally needed...
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
NFL Network Analyst Directly Calls Any Steelers Fans Who Want Mike Tomlin Fired ‘Dumb’ Ahead Of Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season somehow still in contention for the final AFC Wild Card spot after starting the year at 2-6. The team is on its first three-game winning streak of the season and can slip into the postseason with a win against the Cleveland Browns and a little bit of help. Considering everything that has happened throughout the year including a quarterback change to rookie Kenny Pickett and the long absence from the 2021 team MVP T.J. Watt, it is pretty remarkable that the organization sits in the position that they do today.
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
2 Potential Cardinals Free Agent Targets
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big splash at the Winter Meetings last month, signing catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract with a club option for a sixth year. St. Louis filled the hole left by the departure of Yadier Molina and also found somebody who could...
Cowboys OC Comments On A Head Coaching Future
The head coaching carousel in the NFL is on full tilt at the moment. In this season alone, three head coaches have been fired, and there will likely be more openings after the season has been completed as well. Many NFL pundits have pointed to Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen...
NFL reportedly might offer Chiefs and Bills unique option in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in the fallout of the Damar Hamlin incident, the NFL could offer the teams a unique choice in how they proceed in the playoffs with Bills-Bengals not expected to be resumed.
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale
Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
Dak Prescott Has Unbelievable Record Against NFC East
The Dallas Cowboys enter their Week 18 matchup with the Washington Commanders will plenty to play for. At worst they will enter the playoffs as the fifth seed in the NFC. But, they can even vault up to the first or second seed if they get some help on Sunday.
