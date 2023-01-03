ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
3d ago

Rev Al Sharpton , Rev Jerimiah Wright , Rev Jesse Jackson , Rev Dollar, and now Reverend Warnock making the Race Baiting and Race Card Industry a very successful enterprise !

