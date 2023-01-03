Growing Hope Foundation partners with local school district

The Growing Hope Foundation came to be in 2009 when Jerry and Lois Epland dreamed to use their farmland for something bigger than crops. Since it’s inception, the organization has grown and continues to do so with the help and vision of President/Executive Director Julie Fiske.

Fiske met the Epland’s when she was a pastor at the church they attended in Emmons, Minnesota.

“They wanted to create an estate plan so their wealth after death would support charitable causes,” Fiske said. “They asked myself and a few other people to join them on the board of directors to create the foundation.”

After being officially incorporated for a few years, Fiske and other board members began to shift their focus to identify organizations to donate money to and eventually began thinking they could do even more than that.

“We started thinking we could help other people with their charitable giving,” Fiske said. “The couple who started the foundation asked me if I wanted to make a career change and work for the foundation to make it into something more creative that could grow into a larger entity.”

It was at that point Fiske decided to go back to college to pursue an MBA in business so she had the knowledge and tools to draw from in her new career. Shortly after they came up with the idea of “Philanthropy Portfolios” which helps people decide where and how to donate to other organizations.

“We work with people on how and where we donate the funds,” she said. “Everything they want to donate in one years time is disbursed based on their priorities and we look into different organizations that fit their desires.”

Now living in Owatonna with her husband, Fiske said they work with organizations both locally, nationally and internationally.

“What we consider local is within a 100-mile radius of the donor,” Fiske said. “So for most, that includes the Twin Cities area and beyond. We also work with a couple people that are local to Chicago and Flint, Michigan. We also have one international organization we support.”

One of her primary focuses of executive director is ensuring fully vetting the organizations the foundation donates to. It is this reason why she plans to visit Tanzania later this year to see first hand the work their partner organization does.

“I’ll be going along with a few other people to see the work they’re doing for myself,” Fiske said. “When you’re donating money on behalf of other people, they’re trusting you to know what’s going on with these organizations beyond what’s stated on their websites. I think this is one of the most important features we offer. We’re making sure their money is going towards organizations that are run well and things are happening in the right order.”

Building local partnerships

Being a native to Owatonna, Fiske knew this was the community where she could help make the organization thrive. Recently, she has partnered with the REACH program at the Owatonna High School to start a scholarship program.

“The scholarship program is non-traditional or unconventional with the application process,” she said. “What we want to do is identify a student in that program who might want to continue their education with a two-year program.”

The REACH program assists students who need help and support in relationships, education, accountability, character and hardworking. The program has been implemented at the Owatonna Middle School for several years and debuted at the high school in 2019. Students receive assistance in a wide array of issues they experience and helps to build a unique connection between students and teachers.

Fiske said many scholarships have a lengthy application program and often exclude students who are not pursuing a four year college degree. The goal is to ensure the student who is selected will be able to use the scholarship money and those seeking a two year degree or certificate aren’t felt left out with their need or desire for a scholarship.

“The scholarship program is brand new and we’re hoping to award one student this year,” Fiske said. “We’re working with the REACH program to help us identify a student who could benefit from it.”

New programs

Another introductory program the Growing Hope Foundation is working on is a workshop for younger kids and students to help teach them how to do responsible charitable giving with the “I Give Smartly” program.

“We hope this will help kids understand how to give charitably, but to also put a lot of thought into who and what they’re giving to,” she said. “We want to teach them to take a pause before they want to give money to something that made them feel something gin the moment.”

She said part of the workshop will also focus on teaching kids about taxes and helping them learn how the government helps fund programs that are important in communities and how charitable giving fits into that mold where the government ends and donations fill in the gaps.