Jacksonville, FL

flaglerlive.com

Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served

A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglerlive.com

In Putnam, a 38-Year-Old Man Is Sentenced to Die, Again, and a 21 Year Old Will Serve Life in Prison

In a pair of unrelated hearings opening the new year at the Putnam County courthouse today, a man was sentenced to death, and another sentenced to life in prison. Circuit Judge Howard McGillin sentenced Timothy Wayne Fletcher, 38, to die for the murder of his stepgrandmother Helen Googe in 2009, following his escape from jail. It is only the fifth time in all of 2021 and so far this year that a Floridian has been sentenced to die.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

