newyorkbeacon.com
Family of 4-Month-Old Baby Who Died in Hot Daycare Van Faces Delay in $21M Lawsuit Award; Insurance Company Says It’s Not Liable
A Florida family whose infant died after being left for hours in an unattended daycare van should receive tens of millions of dollars from a Jacksonville preschool for the baby’s wrongful death, but they are not sure when that will happen, according to reports. The insurance company representing the...
fox35orlando.com
Palm Coast woman receives life-saving heart transplant after decades-long battle
PALM COAST, Fla. - Denise Beaulieu has a new lease on life after receiving an unexpected heart transplant right before Christmas. "I was so tired after so many pacemakers, just my quality of life got really, really...I couldn’t even walk very far," Denise Beaulieu told FOX35. The 52-year-old Palm...
flaglerlive.com
Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served
A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
niceville.com
Florida postal worker pleads guilty to stealing mail, says she was after weed
FLORIDA – A Florida postal employee has pleaded guilty to stealing parcels of mail and reportedly told investigators she removed marijuana from the mailing facility, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Jonisha M. Williams, 36, of Jacksonville,...
New Florida bill granting protections to officers facing credibility concerns, raising questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New legislation filed by a Jacksonville State Representative seeks to create more protections for Florida law enforcement officers facing credibility questions. The bill was filed by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and deals with what is known commonly as ‘Brady Giglio’ lists. “And what...
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach sign proposal fires up locals, called ‘boring death’
Reception among Commissioners was a little better. Call it what you will — a welcome sign, a gateway to the city — but the sign at 8th and Lime streets greeting people as they enter Fernandina Beach is the latest line in the sand among local leaders who are trying to limit change from the current atmosphere on Amelia Island.
Action News Jax
Woman speaks out after her sister was hit by car on Matthews Bridge in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car while trying to fix a flat tire on the Matthews Bridge Tuesday Morning. Action News Jax spoke with the woman’s sister who says weather conditions played a big factor in her sister’s injuries.
Funeral held for Sofia Cardona, 5th grader killed in Nocatee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: First Coast News is choosing not to stream the funeral out of respect for the family. Family and community members gathered Friday to remember Sofia Cardona, the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation was held from 3 to 4...
Action News Jax
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
flaglerlive.com
In Putnam, a 38-Year-Old Man Is Sentenced to Die, Again, and a 21 Year Old Will Serve Life in Prison
In a pair of unrelated hearings opening the new year at the Putnam County courthouse today, a man was sentenced to death, and another sentenced to life in prison. Circuit Judge Howard McGillin sentenced Timothy Wayne Fletcher, 38, to die for the murder of his stepgrandmother Helen Googe in 2009, following his escape from jail. It is only the fifth time in all of 2021 and so far this year that a Floridian has been sentenced to die.
Residents near Mayport Road call it a 'food desert' because of lack of grocers
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Those living and working near Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach call it a 'food desert' because of the lack of grocery stores in the area. Other than the Mayport Naval Station Commissary, which provides groceries to military members and their families, there is not another store, making it difficult to shop without reliable transportation.
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
Action News Jax
Officer arrested after body-cam video conflicts with his arrest report, Jacksonville sheriff says
An officer was arrested after the sheriff said he inaccurately documented the events that led up to an arrest. Cecil Grant, who has been an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office since 2013, now faces a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Friday. >>>...
JSO: Long-term narcotics investigation leads to arrest of 15 major drug traffickers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least 15 major drug traffickers have been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office during a long-term narcotic investigation called Operation DeCrypted, said the agency during a news briefing Wednesday. T.K. Waters was joined by several local and federal partners to discuss the four-month-long operation. Waters...
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensation
Certain military veterans may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service overseas, and Clay County Veterans' Services is holding a forum to explain a large healthcare and benefits expansion that could benefit them.
News4Jax.com
SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
Jacksonville man arrested in Middleburg for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday in Middleburg for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug equipment, deputies said. A Jacksonville man faces charges in Clay County for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug equipment.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.
Action News Jax
Fatal crash reported on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave., FHP reports
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave. Both the Southbound and a northbound turn lane of Blanding Blvd. are blocked due to the accident. Action News Jax is working to learn more information. This is an ongoing...
