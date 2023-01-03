A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)

PALM COAST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO