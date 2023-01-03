ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

iheart.com

Des Moines Police Chase Ends with Suspect in 20-Foot Hole

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Windsor Heights to Des Moines high speed police chase ended with the suspect found in a hole. Police say 36-year-old Mark Gearhart was spotted in a stolen SUV early Thursday morning. When officers tried to pull him over, they say Gearhart led them on a high-speed chase reaching more than 90 miles per hour in a 35 zone.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman

A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
ALTOONA, IA
theperrynews.com

Clive woman allegedly tries to shoot husband in bed

A Clive woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly tried to shoot her husband as he lay in bed. Charis Maureen Leonard, 43, of 5700 N.W. 153rd St., Clive, was charged with attempted murder and first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m....
CLIVE, IA
KCRG.com

Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
CAMBRIDGE, IA
WHO 13

Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man

A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Arrest Two Men on Assault Charges

(Creston) Two Creston men face assault charges. Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Lucas Jones at 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Jones to the Union County Jail. Authorities held him without bond pending an appearance in front of a magistrate. Creston Police...
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report January 5

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 800 block of 18th Street. The case is under investigation. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of St. Paul Street. A window of a vehicle was broken out, possibly with a bb gun. The incident is under investigation.
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police are investigating the vandalism of a vehicle owned by Kavin Nicholas, Chief Eagle, of 217 Maple Street. He told Police that someone threw a brick at his car window, causing an estimated $100.00 damage. No other details are available.
CRESTON, IA
1380kcim.com

Civil Lawsuit Claims Carroll Police Department Violated Carroll Woman’s Rights During December 2020 Detainment

A Carroll woman has filed a lawsuit in Carroll County District Court claiming the Carroll Police Department violated her rights during a December 2020 incident. The plaintiff is 24-year-old Katherine Hill. Her petition names the City of Carroll, the Carroll Police Department, and Officer Jeffrey Nichols as defendants. The lawsuit stems from a Dec. 29, 2020 investigation into a reported gunshot at an apartment in the 900 block of Woodland Drive. The petition alleges authorities detained Hill and another occupant, Dustin Hill, during the incident, but a third individual was not restrained. The suit claims the Hills were both naked when they were handcuffed and remained so until law enforcement retrieved clothing for them. The petition brings four civil counts: violation of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure; violation of the right to due process of law, privacy, bodily integrity, and dignity; violation of the right to freedom, liberty, and happiness; and negligence. She is seeking financial compensation from the defendants for violating her Iowa constitutional rights, past, present, and future mental/emotional harm, court costs, attorney fees, and any other appropriate relief. Dustin Hill was convicted in April 2021 on controlled substance violations and prohibited acquisition of a pistol or revolver related to the December 2020 investigation. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after failing to comply with the terms of his probation.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic man arrested after breaking into a hotel room and assaulting an individual

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man was arrested for Burglary and other charges following an incident at Turkey Creek Lodge. The Atlantic Police Department says at approximately 8:29 p.m. on Monday, the Cass County Communications Center received a call requesting officers respond to the Turkey Creek Lodge for an individual breaking into another room. Officers on scene were informed that a male individual had broken into a room at the hotel and assaulted an individual inside. As the caller tried to intervene, they were also assaulted by the male subject and officers were told that they had left the scene before arrival. A search of the area was conducted and a male matching the description was located in the area of the Mulberry Mat. That subject was positively identified by witnesses and subsequently, 21-year-old Chanson Hans was taken into custody and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, Public Intoxication, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. An additional charge of Simple Assault has been added after further statements and investigation had been completed.
ATLANTIC, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police make arrest in Douglas Avenue hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in Wednesday night'shit-and-run on Douglas Avenue. Fidel Mendez, 70, was booked into the Polk County Jail at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Mendez faces one charge of leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury. The victim is...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 6

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Zachary Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was arrested for obstruction of emergency communications, criminal mischief, first-degree harassment, domestic abuse and interference with official acts. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed...
DAWSON, IA

