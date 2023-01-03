Read full article on original website
Des Moines Police Chase Ends with Suspect in 20-Foot Hole
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Windsor Heights to Des Moines high speed police chase ended with the suspect found in a hole. Police say 36-year-old Mark Gearhart was spotted in a stolen SUV early Thursday morning. When officers tried to pull him over, they say Gearhart led them on a high-speed chase reaching more than 90 miles per hour in a 35 zone.
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Clive woman allegedly tries to shoot husband in bed
A Clive woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly tried to shoot her husband as he lay in bed. Charis Maureen Leonard, 43, of 5700 N.W. 153rd St., Clive, was charged with attempted murder and first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m....
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man
A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Creston Police Arrest Two Men on Assault Charges
(Creston) Two Creston men face assault charges. Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Lucas Jones at 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Jones to the Union County Jail. Authorities held him without bond pending an appearance in front of a magistrate. Creston Police...
Homeowner questions police pursuit after PIT maneuver damages her house
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Beaverdale homeowner says a police chase that ended with a PIT maneuver last week should have been called off. It started on Friday when an officer noticed a black truck's license plate didn't match the vehicle and when they attempted to pull it over — a chase was on.
Perry Police Report January 5
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 800 block of 18th Street. The case is under investigation. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of St. Paul Street. A window of a vehicle was broken out, possibly with a bb gun. The incident is under investigation.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police are investigating the vandalism of a vehicle owned by Kavin Nicholas, Chief Eagle, of 217 Maple Street. He told Police that someone threw a brick at his car window, causing an estimated $100.00 damage. No other details are available.
Civil Lawsuit Claims Carroll Police Department Violated Carroll Woman’s Rights During December 2020 Detainment
A Carroll woman has filed a lawsuit in Carroll County District Court claiming the Carroll Police Department violated her rights during a December 2020 incident. The plaintiff is 24-year-old Katherine Hill. Her petition names the City of Carroll, the Carroll Police Department, and Officer Jeffrey Nichols as defendants. The lawsuit stems from a Dec. 29, 2020 investigation into a reported gunshot at an apartment in the 900 block of Woodland Drive. The petition alleges authorities detained Hill and another occupant, Dustin Hill, during the incident, but a third individual was not restrained. The suit claims the Hills were both naked when they were handcuffed and remained so until law enforcement retrieved clothing for them. The petition brings four civil counts: violation of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure; violation of the right to due process of law, privacy, bodily integrity, and dignity; violation of the right to freedom, liberty, and happiness; and negligence. She is seeking financial compensation from the defendants for violating her Iowa constitutional rights, past, present, and future mental/emotional harm, court costs, attorney fees, and any other appropriate relief. Dustin Hill was convicted in April 2021 on controlled substance violations and prohibited acquisition of a pistol or revolver related to the December 2020 investigation. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after failing to comply with the terms of his probation.
Iowa woman permanently disfigured in hammer attack, man charged with attempted murder
An Iowa man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating a woman so badly with a hammer that she’ll be permanently disfigured.
Atlantic man arrested after breaking into a hotel room and assaulting an individual
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man was arrested for Burglary and other charges following an incident at Turkey Creek Lodge. The Atlantic Police Department says at approximately 8:29 p.m. on Monday, the Cass County Communications Center received a call requesting officers respond to the Turkey Creek Lodge for an individual breaking into another room. Officers on scene were informed that a male individual had broken into a room at the hotel and assaulted an individual inside. As the caller tried to intervene, they were also assaulted by the male subject and officers were told that they had left the scene before arrival. A search of the area was conducted and a male matching the description was located in the area of the Mulberry Mat. That subject was positively identified by witnesses and subsequently, 21-year-old Chanson Hans was taken into custody and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, Public Intoxication, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. An additional charge of Simple Assault has been added after further statements and investigation had been completed.
Des Moines police make arrest in Douglas Avenue hit-and-run
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in Wednesday night'shit-and-run on Douglas Avenue. Fidel Mendez, 70, was booked into the Polk County Jail at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Mendez faces one charge of leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury. The victim is...
Fort Dodge Police Investigate Shooting the Injured a 17 Year Old Friday Night
A 17 year old was shot in the stomach last night in Fort Dodge, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The Fort Dodge Police Department reports that the call came in at around 11:40 last night that there had been a shooting in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue South.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 6
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Zachary Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was arrested for obstruction of emergency communications, criminal mischief, first-degree harassment, domestic abuse and interference with official acts. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed...
Witness describes 'screaming and scuffle' before deadly shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A neighbor described hearing screaming and a scuffle prior to a shooting at an apartment complex on Des Moines' north side Sunday afternoon. Three people were shot and 18-year-old Des Moines resident Jaquez Alonzo Allen was killed. The death was the first homicide recorded in...
Man arrested after car crashes into Hull Avenue Tavern in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase came to an end Wednesday morning when the suspect crashed the vehicle he was driving into Hull Avenue Tavern in Des Moines. Police say 26-year-old David Jimenez was arrested on more than a half dozen charges. It all started with police responding...
