FLORIDA KEYS’ PREMIER BOAT SHOW MOVES TO ISLAMORADA
Some of the finest skiffs, center consoles and marine products will be on display as the Island Boat Show returns for another year at a new location. For years, Hawk’s Cay Resort on Duck Key served as the venue for the event that’s organized by Island Community Church in Islamorada. This year, however, the bevy of boats will be situated on the church grounds at 83400 Overseas Highway. Event organizer Annie Reckwerdt said the boat show committee decided to make the move. Still, it didn’t take long for the show to fill up with boats.
PUBLIC GETS TO WEIGH IN ON MAJOR UPPER KEYS PROJECTS
Local residents will have the chance to weigh in on two projects with major implications for the Upper Keys. Two community meetings are being held by developers this week to discuss the transformation of the former Cemex property in Tavernier into a Publix supermarket, liquor store and affordable housing and a 7-Eleven at the current Anthony’s Clothing Store in Key Largo.
STUNNING PHOTOS OF FLORIDA KEYS WILDLIFE WIN CONTEST
Images of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary have won top spots in the 50th-anniversary edition of the “Get into your Sanctuary” photo contest sponsored by the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. A festive flamingo tongue snail and colorful roseate spoonbill in flight rose above more than 700 entries to capture first and second places, respectively, in the “Sanctuary Life” category, which spotlights fish, birds, marine mammals and other ocean creatures.
NEW YEAR ENACTS NEW LAWS IN FLORIDA
A new year brought new laws in Florida. Legislation approved by state officials in the House and Senate in 2022, and taking effect in 2023, aim to keep some more money in motorists’ pockets. Other laws seek to cure issues related to workers at apartment complexes and rising insurance costs.
