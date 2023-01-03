ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
KULR8

McCarthy fails for 3rd day in bitter GOP House speaker fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KULR8

AP News Summary at 11:45 p.m. EST

McCarthy fails for 3rd day in bitter GOP House speaker fight. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House stalemate over choosing a new speaker has held firm through a long, excruciating third day and evening of voting with no conclusion. But glimmers of a deal began to emerge late Thursday. Party leader Kevin McCarthy is determined to win over enough fellow Republicans. He has offered the conservative holdouts rule changes to give them more power to shape legislation — and to boot him from office. But it's still just “round one,” one of the holdouts says. So far, 11 roll call votes have failed to elect a speaker. The impasse has left the House unable to fully form and govern. Members voted to adjourn, returning Friday.
HAWAII STATE
KULR8

Jocelyn Benson

WASHINGTON – On the eve of the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, congressional Democrats and dozens of veterans on Thursday in a press conference called on incoming House Republican leaders to condemn political violence and hold their members who supported the attack accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is scheduled on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KULR8

Sinema, Cornyn lead bipartisan group of lawmakers on border tour

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s newly-independent U.S. senator and a senior Texas Republican plan to bring several of their colleagues to the southern border for a firsthand look at what she calls “Washington’s failure.”. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Friday they’re...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy