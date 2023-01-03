ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

seattlemedium.com

Gas Prices Rise Everywhere Except Washington

GasBuddy predicts the yearly national average in 2023 will be 50 cents lower than in 2022 at $3.49 a gallon. GasBuddy says a $4 national average is not out of the question “ahead of and during the summer driving season.” Average gas prices in Washington have dropped as the new year started while Seattle’s average price rose compared to last week.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
425magazine.com

Port of Everett Announces Lease with Local Fro-Yo Franchise

A familiar fro-yo chain is planned to start construction at the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place in spring 2023, with completion anticipated for 2024. The Port Commission has authorized a 10-year lease with BOYO LLC, a Bothell-based Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt franchisee. The lease terms include roughly 1,000 square...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession

Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed

(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Riders slow to return to the Sounder commuter train

SEATTLE — People lined up outside the Sumner Station waiting to hop on the last train of the morning. “You get back into the routine and get used to it, but it certainly feels a little strange at first,” said Jeff Whitten. It's his second day back commuting.
SUMNER, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma’s GRIT income program showing early signs of success

Just a year into Tacoma’s Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) program, the city has received glowing praise for the pilot program’s success and is now looking into ways to expand it statewide over the next few years. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma received $500 a month for...
TACOMA, WA
The Center Square

Bellevue residents will pay 2% more in property taxes this year; here is where the money goes

(The Center Square) – Property taxes in Bellevue are increasing this year, and property owners may want to know where the money goes. For 2023, there will be a 2% property tax adjustment. For a $1 million property owner, that converts to $18 annually. That will be followed by a 1% adjustment in 2024. A $1 million property in Bellevue translates into approximately $8,200 in property taxes collected annually, according...
BELLEVUE, WA
getnews.info

Relationship Therapist in Seattle, WA, Provides 3 Tips To A Potential Client

Recognizing there is a need for therapy and finding a therapist are the two most important steps to starting the healing process. Elissa Hurand is a professional therapist for anxiety in Seattle, Washington. She has a few suggestions for each of her new clients who start therapy. The first one is to make sure the client makes real and meaningful connections with people.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt

EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
EVERETT, WA

