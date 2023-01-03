Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
seattlemedium.com
Gas Prices Rise Everywhere Except Washington
GasBuddy predicts the yearly national average in 2023 will be 50 cents lower than in 2022 at $3.49 a gallon. GasBuddy says a $4 national average is not out of the question “ahead of and during the summer driving season.” Average gas prices in Washington have dropped as the new year started while Seattle’s average price rose compared to last week.
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
425magazine.com
Port of Everett Announces Lease with Local Fro-Yo Franchise
A familiar fro-yo chain is planned to start construction at the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place in spring 2023, with completion anticipated for 2024. The Port Commission has authorized a 10-year lease with BOYO LLC, a Bothell-based Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt franchisee. The lease terms include roughly 1,000 square...
MyNorthwest.com
Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession
Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
Chronicle
Judge: Washington Gun Shop That Defied New Law Must Stop Selling High-Capacity Magazines
A King County judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop owner sued in December by the state attorney general to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines banned last year by the state Legislature. Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner for selling the high-capacity magazines...
Seattle Credit Union to shut down locations over crime, cratering foot traffic
Two branches of the Seattle Credit Union are closing in the city due to declining foot traffic and safety concerns. The credit union will close the branches in February.
King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash
Have your neighborhood shops and cafés stopped accepting cash over the last few years?. Many businesses chose to no longer take those 10s and 20s during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid spreading germs through the handling of money and the face-to-face interactions required when making change. Now, however, one...
Riders slow to return to the Sounder commuter train
SEATTLE — People lined up outside the Sumner Station waiting to hop on the last train of the morning. “You get back into the routine and get used to it, but it certainly feels a little strange at first,” said Jeff Whitten. It's his second day back commuting.
Northwest Native Canoe Center preps for 2023 construction
The long-planned South Lake Union project will start with the Canoe Carving House.
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma’s GRIT income program showing early signs of success
Just a year into Tacoma’s Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) program, the city has received glowing praise for the pilot program’s success and is now looking into ways to expand it statewide over the next few years. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma received $500 a month for...
Moonlighting Snohomish County deputy resigns after being charged with organized retail theft
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A now-former Snohomish County deputy is charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing from a south Everett Home Depot over the course of several weeks, last summer. Jeremie Zeller, 46, of Lake Stevens was moonlighting as a security guard at the store at the...
Bellevue residents will pay 2% more in property taxes this year; here is where the money goes
(The Center Square) – Property taxes in Bellevue are increasing this year, and property owners may want to know where the money goes. For 2023, there will be a 2% property tax adjustment. For a $1 million property owner, that converts to $18 annually. That will be followed by a 1% adjustment in 2024. A $1 million property in Bellevue translates into approximately $8,200 in property taxes collected annually, according...
Seattle City Council agreement raises electric rates in unincorporated King County
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a 10-year franchise agreement with King County to allow the city to use the rights-of-way to serve customers in parts of unincorporated King County. With the passing of this agreement, Skyway and White Center will have their electrical light...
getnews.info
Relationship Therapist in Seattle, WA, Provides 3 Tips To A Potential Client
Recognizing there is a need for therapy and finding a therapist are the two most important steps to starting the healing process. Elissa Hurand is a professional therapist for anxiety in Seattle, Washington. She has a few suggestions for each of her new clients who start therapy. The first one is to make sure the client makes real and meaningful connections with people.
KUOW
Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months
Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
Comments / 0