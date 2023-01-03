ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulane shocks USC in Cotton Bowl, Penn State wins Rose Bowl without a sunset & will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan?

 4 days ago
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get together to recap this weekend's remaining college football bowl games.

Before analyzing the New Year’s Six bowl games, reports have come out that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh could be looking to coach in the NFL next season. Speculation is growing after Jim Harbaugh attempted to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings last summer, along with his desire to finally get a Super Bowl ring. The pod discusses whether or not they think he will go back to the NFL & who could fill his shoes at Michigan if a departure for the pros does indeed happen.

There was a fantastic slate of bowl games this week that included Tulane stepping up and winning the Cotton Bowl over USC in dramatic fashion. Out west at the Rose Bowl, Penn State capped off their season on a high note by beating Utah. Mississippi State was able to put closure on their season with a gritty win against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl and finally, it would only be right to discuss Iowa beating Kentucky 21-0 in the Music City Bowl.

4:22 Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the NFL

18:40 Where does Michigan go if Jim Harbaugh leaves

32:20 Tulane stuns USC in the Cotton Bowl

46:24 Penn State wins the Rose Bowl over Utah 35-21

49:35 Mississippi State takes the victory over Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl

55:00 Iowa wins 21-0 against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

