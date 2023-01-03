Read full article on original website
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are searching a property outside of Athens for a teenager who has been missing since 2009. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they received a tip that Heather Cannon, who has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009, is buried on the property off Highway 175 W. outside of Athens. Cannon was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.
news4sanantonio.com
Escaped inmate arrested after breaking into houses
An escaped inmate is back in custody in Tyler, Texas. Timothy Chappelle managed to break out of a van when he was being transported between two smith county jails. While on the run, he broke into two homes. Deputies then caught him and returned him to custody. Authorities say Chappelle...
Sheriff’s office searching property for remains of East Texas teen who went missing in 2009
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching a property near Athens for the remains of 15-year-old Heather Cannon, who went missing in 2009. Law enforcement said they obtained a tip that Cannon was buried on a property near Highway 175 West outside of Athens heading towards Eustace. The sheriff’s office also […]
KETK GIVES BACK: Panola County Sheriff’s Office
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Sheriff Cutter Clinton about new changes in the office. Sheriff Clinton talked about how exactly the sheriff’s office has changed since he was elected. “With the change in regime and a change of administration, a lot of the times […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Dec. 30 – Jan. 3
Deputies charged Gerald Lynn Attaway, 35, of Whitehouse, with burglary habitation intend other felony. Attaway was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $300,000 bond. Deputies charged Fraga Jaime Banda, 35, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury. Banda was...
ktbb.com
Smith County deputies search for suspects following chase
TYLER — Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. According to our news partner KETK, the chase happened around 3:40 p.m. During the incident, the truck crossed a median on Interstate 20 near Santa Land. Santa Land closed on Wednesday, their last day of the season, while law enforcement looked for the two men. The suspects are still at large.
People Injured After 18-Wheeler Crashes into Chandler, TX Community Center
We received a call from a station listener who reported he'd heard that an 18-wheeler drove into the Chandler, Texas City Hall this morning. Various media sources and authorities have confirmed that an 18-wheeler truck crashed into the Chandler, Texas Community Center, leaving multiple people injured. City officials had asked...
KLTV
Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
easttexasradio.com
Tyler Woman Accused Of Taking Motorhome
Misty Anne Reeves, 39, of Tyler, is charged with theft of a stolen motorhome. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and in jail on a $10,000 bond. Her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges. Van Zandt County Constable Pat Jordan learned the boyfriend’s mother wanted the motorhome off her property. So he took to Facebook to look up the registered owners, who confirmed they were missing a motorhome and discovered they had entered the wrong vehicle title in reporting it stolen.
inforney.com
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15 p.m. the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
KTSA
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
KLTV
State reports reveal details on recent deaths in Smith County Jail
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men booked into the Smith County Jail have died over the last two months. A report showed on Nov. 16, 2022, Dvonte Valentine was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, then on Nov. 28 at approximately 4:40 a.m., he reportedly fell off the toilet suffering an injury from the fall. The pod officer called a code blue (medical emergency), and Valentine was checked by medical personnel who determined he needed to be transported to the emergency room for further treatment, the report said. Doctors at Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler determined Valentine had organ failure. Later that day, jail staff obtained a PR bond for Valentine from Judge Kerry Russell, so he could spend time with his family in the ICU unit, according to the report. At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 4, Valentine died in the hospital after his family decided to take him off life support due to the effects of his injury being irreversible, the report said.
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
KLTV
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A chase on Interstate 20 turned into a manhunt after the driver bailed out on foot and ran from deputies and a DPS trooper. As of 7:30 p.m., the suspects are still not in custody. According to Smith County Sheriff PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, one...
inforney.com
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
KLTV
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents. ABC’s Matt Gutman talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the reporting he’s done for tonight's 20/20 special, including a new interview with Antonio Armstrong, Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing his parents.
KLTV
Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died. According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.
messenger-news.com
Suspect Wanted in Relation to Convenience Store Robberies
ANDERSON COUNTY – The Palestine Police Department (PPD) issued a call to residents as they searched for two men believed to be involved in a number of robberies of Palestine area gas stations shortly before Christmas. Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers from the Palestine Police...
