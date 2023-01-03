Read full article on original website
What is a weir?
When water gets too high on the Sacramento and American rivers, the state can divert water to keep Sacramento from flooding. Both rivers merge at Discovery Park north of downtown. The Sacramento Weir is in West Sacramento along River Road. Through the weir, the state can open the gates and actually suck water from both rivers into the Yolo Bypass under the Yolo Causeway. That's the stretch that connects Davis and West Sacramento. There are other weirs upstream including the Fremont Weir west of Sacramento International Airport.
Elk Grove Animal Shelter
Are you looking to adopt a new dog or cat? Ashley Williams is at the Elk Grove Animal Shelter where they have your next doggo or pussycat!
Bradshaw Animal Shelter out of space, seeks emergency storm fosters to keep animals safe
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County wants to make sure your four-legged friends stay safe as the storm blows through.The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is out of space."We are full. We need help," said Luna Anona, a spokesperson with county Animal Care Services.When wicked weather hits, the shelter anticipates an influx of lost pets and strays that need help. But right now, they already have at least 189 dogs and only 106 kennels."We really need all hands on deck," Anona said. "We're looking for emergency storm fosters to come pick up a dog for at least one week."The Bradshaw Animal Shelter will make...
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
Storm brings lightning show, heavy rain to Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Placerville was pelted Wednesday.The downpour from the atmospheric river hit city streets, and a lightning show lit up the sky with thunder all around. Wednesday's round of heavy rain came as Main Street Auto owner Jeremy Lamberson used heavy equipment to shore up the flood damage done to his auto shop over New Year's weekend. Debris floating in Hangtown Creek knocked out part of his foundation."This is an emergency condition," Lamberson said. "A state of emergency at our business."Sandbags were a sight outside many Placerville stores, with some preparing to take extreme weather pounding again. "Bracing for more of the...
Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavy rain and windy conditions can cause trees and palm trees to fall over, potentially damaging homes and personal property. According to the City of Sacramento’s website, strong winds and soil that has been soaked with rainfall could make trees vulnerable due to a loss of anchorage and the moving of […]
Record rainfall in December for Stockton and Modesto
(KTXL) — Stockton and Modesto recorded their wettest-ever December with help from the atmospheric river that drenched California in the last days of 2022, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. Modesto recorded 6.94 inches of rain and Stockton recorded 8.5 inches of rain in the final month of 2022, according to NWS On […]
Eyes linger on levee system as Northern California bears another winter storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — Levees span hundreds of miles across the valley, including the Sacramento region. However, many eyes are on local levees with work to shore them up. During storms, the levee system plays a crucial role in preventing floods, and with an onslaught of water from the current and recent storms, concern is growing about specific levees in the area.
'A trapped family should be a priority': Galt family of 6 stuck inside home for days after power line blocks gate
From piling on blankets to using camping gear, a family of six in Galt is doing what they can to get through an ongoing power outage in their neighborhood. This happened to them after a tree knocked down a power pole next to their property on New Year’s Eve.
San Joaquin County residents take storm cleanup into their own hands
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Woodbridge resident Bryan Hanna wasted no time getting his chainsaw ready and cutting apart a downed tree at the Lodi Elks Lodge on Monday. The large tree had toppled down on New Year’s Eve, taking down wires and snapping a power pole on the way.
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
Elderly couple rescued from flooded California home
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Sacramento region was hit by heavy rain over the weekend, causing issues for many in the area. Those issues extended to an elderly couple in Elk Grove who found their home surrounded by water and had to be rescued. Dan Achondo's mother-in-law and...
How the Cosumnes River is different than other rivers in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Flooding from a New Year’s Eve storm impacted roadways and caused evacuations in certain areas in Sacramento County. One of the flooded roadways was a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Jan. 1. Sacramento County officials told FOX40 News that three levees on the Cosumnes River were […]
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit
California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
Northern California Storm | Where sandbag stations can be found
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sandbag stations are available in cities across Northern California in the coming days as local officials prepare residents for potential flooding. In El Dorado County, officials are advising residents to bring their own shovels for free sandbags in the following locations Tuesday:. Fire Station 89, 3200...
California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm
Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
Placerville residents brace for more rain after severe flooding
PLACERVILLE — Preparations were underway for residents in Placerville ahead of Wednesday's rainstorm.It comes just a few days after the last storm caused flooding in parts of the downtown area. The majority of the flooding happened near the corner of Rector and Main streets.Storefronts in the area that previously flooded worked Tuesday to prevent another flooding event ahead of Wednesday's storm. Sandbags could be seen on storefronts along Main Street for much of the lower portion of the downtown corridor.Kya Mcauliff, an employee for Thirty Seven Stones Cafe, says she's never seen flooding in Placerville as severe as this past weekend. She fears this next storm may be worse."It's like it was completely flooded, like half the building was under and a lot of cars could not drive through it. It was honestly kind of scary. We haven't had rain like this in such a long time," Mcauliff said.The City of Placerville is giving out free sandbags to the public. Residents are being asked to pick up bags at the Placerville police stations and fill them with sand at Mosquito Park and Ride.
Large tree falls across roadway in Placerville
A large tree fell across Anderson Way in Placerville, blocking lanes. City crews say they'll remove the tree after the storm passes. Fortunately for a family living nearby, none of their vehicles were damaged; however, they were left without power.
Levee breaks in North California, crews work to fix it
SHELDON, Calif. (KERO) — While the floodwaters are beginning to recede in Sacramento County, work is now underway after a rainstorm punched holes in some levees. Crews are working to get a 1,800-foot break fixed in a levee near Sheldon before Thurs, Jan 5. "Where the levee broke, we...
Tree falls on townhouse in Pocket area
A tree toppled onto a townhouse in the Pocket area of Sacramento. The incident happened early Sunday morning, a neighbor says. No word on injuries.
