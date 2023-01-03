ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

CBS News

What is a weir?

When water gets too high on the Sacramento and American rivers, the state can divert water to keep Sacramento from flooding. Both rivers merge at Discovery Park north of downtown. The Sacramento Weir is in West Sacramento along River Road. Through the weir, the state can open the gates and actually suck water from both rivers into the Yolo Bypass under the Yolo Causeway. That's the stretch that connects Davis and West Sacramento. There are other weirs upstream including the Fremont Weir west of Sacramento International Airport.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Elk Grove Animal Shelter

Are you looking to adopt a new dog or cat? Ashley Williams is at the Elk Grove Animal Shelter where they have your next doggo or pussycat!
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bradshaw Animal Shelter out of space, seeks emergency storm fosters to keep animals safe

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County wants to make sure your four-legged friends stay safe as the storm blows through.The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is out of space."We are full. We need help," said Luna Anona, a spokesperson with county Animal Care Services.When wicked weather hits, the shelter anticipates an influx of lost pets and strays that need help. But right now, they already have at least 189 dogs and only 106 kennels."We really need all hands on deck," Anona said. "We're looking for emergency storm fosters to come pick up a dog for at least one week."The Bradshaw Animal Shelter will make...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Storm brings lightning show, heavy rain to Placerville

PLACERVILLE — Placerville was pelted Wednesday.The downpour from the atmospheric river hit city streets, and a lightning show lit up the sky with thunder all around. Wednesday's round of heavy rain came as Main Street Auto owner Jeremy Lamberson used heavy equipment to shore up the flood damage done to his auto shop over New Year's weekend. Debris floating in Hangtown Creek knocked out part of his foundation."This is an emergency condition," Lamberson said. "A state of emergency at our business."Sandbags were a sight outside many Placerville stores, with some preparing to take extreme weather pounding again. "Bracing for more of the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Record rainfall in December for Stockton and Modesto

(KTXL) — Stockton and Modesto recorded their wettest-ever December with help from the atmospheric river that drenched California in the last days of 2022, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. Modesto recorded 6.94 inches of rain and Stockton recorded 8.5 inches of rain in the final month of 2022, according to NWS On […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Eyes linger on levee system as Northern California bears another winter storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — Levees span hundreds of miles across the valley, including the Sacramento region. However, many eyes are on local levees with work to shore them up. During storms, the levee system plays a crucial role in preventing floods, and with an onslaught of water from the current and recent storms, concern is growing about specific levees in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Elderly couple rescued from flooded California home

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Sacramento region was hit by heavy rain over the weekend, causing issues for many in the area. Those issues extended to an elderly couple in Elk Grove who found their home surrounded by water and had to be rescued. Dan Achondo's mother-in-law and...
ELK GROVE, CA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Northern California Storm | Where sandbag stations can be found

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sandbag stations are available in cities across Northern California in the coming days as local officials prepare residents for potential flooding. In El Dorado County, officials are advising residents to bring their own shovels for free sandbags in the following locations Tuesday:. Fire Station 89, 3200...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm

Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placerville residents brace for more rain after severe flooding

PLACERVILLE — Preparations were underway for residents in Placerville ahead of Wednesday's rainstorm.It comes just a few days after the last storm caused flooding in parts of the downtown area. The majority of the flooding happened near the corner of Rector and Main streets.Storefronts in the area that previously flooded worked Tuesday to prevent another flooding event ahead of Wednesday's storm. Sandbags could be seen on storefronts along Main Street for much of the lower portion of the downtown corridor.Kya Mcauliff, an employee for Thirty Seven Stones Cafe, says she's never seen flooding in Placerville as severe as this past weekend. She fears this next storm may be worse."It's like it was completely flooded, like half the building was under and a lot of cars could not drive through it. It was honestly kind of scary. We haven't had rain like this in such a long time," Mcauliff said.The City of Placerville is giving out free sandbags to the public. Residents are being asked to pick up bags at the Placerville police stations and fill them with sand at Mosquito Park and Ride.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS News

Large tree falls across roadway in Placerville

A large tree fell across Anderson Way in Placerville, blocking lanes. City crews say they'll remove the tree after the storm passes. Fortunately for a family living nearby, none of their vehicles were damaged; however, they were left without power.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Levee breaks in North California, crews work to fix it

SHELDON, Calif. (KERO) — While the floodwaters are beginning to recede in Sacramento County, work is now underway after a rainstorm punched holes in some levees. Crews are working to get a 1,800-foot break fixed in a levee near Sheldon before Thurs, Jan 5. "Where the levee broke, we...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

