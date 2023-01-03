Read full article on original website
Mix Honey, Lemon, and Cinnamon, and Drink It before Bed: You Will Be Surprised in the Morning
Doing regular exercise and sticking to a healthy and balanced diet is of utter importance for people who want to lose weight. Nevertheless, there are also other natural alternatives, which can help burn fat, stimulate weight loss, and improve overall health. Honey, lemon, and cinnamon recipe to lose weight in...
Drinking Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!
Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. Water is a crucial component of the body and plays a vital role in maintaining nearly all major organ...
What Is Sporadic ALS?
Sporadic ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a type of neurodegenerative disease that develops in a person without risk factors or a family history of ALS. Most ALS cases are sporadic. This article discusses the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment options for those who develop this disease. Sporadic ALS Symptoms. Since...
What Is a Junctional Rhythm?
A junctional rhythm is a type of abnormal heartbeat, or arrhythmia. It is usually not serious, although it can be associated with heart inflammation or recent heart surgery. It happens when the atrioventricular (AV) node or "His bundle," both of which are electrical signals that help control your heartbeat, isn't working properly.
What Is Pericardial Effusion?
Pericardial effusion is when the sac around the heart, called the pericardium, fills with extra fluid. It is normal for a thin layer of fluid to be inside the pericardium. However, too much fluid can put pressure on the heart and impact its function. In this article, you will learn...
Can Height Loss Be a Symptom of Osteoporosis?
It’s normal to lose a little height in the second half of life. But significant height loss can signify a medical condition, often osteoporosis. In this article, you’ll learn how and why osteoporosis can cause height loss and what you can do about it. What Is Height Loss?
How Does Axial Spondyloarthritis Progress?
Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a progressive form of inflammatory arthritis that may worsen over time without appropriate treatment. AxSpA primarily affects the spine and pelvis but can also affect other joints, tendons, and ligaments. The types of axSpA include non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS). The progression of...
What’s the Difference Between Palliative Care and Hospice?
Palliative care and hospice care are often confused with one another. Both have the goal to relieve symptoms and improve the quality of life for people with chronic medical conditions. However, what that care includes and who qualifies for it are quite different. Palliative care is intended to be used...
What Is Severe Eczema?
Eczema symptoms can range from mild to severe. For some adults, atopic dermatitis (the most common type of eczema) can affect over 40% of their body surface area. Severe eczema can impair quality of life. This chronic inflammatory skin condition affects more than 31 million Americans. Itchiness is the most...
Is ALS Genetic?
The cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is unknown, and scientists typically don't have a definitive answer for why the condition affects some people and not others. However, current research suggests that genetics and environment play a role in the progressive decline of motor neurons and the development of ALS.
What Is SARS?
SARS is a viral respiratory illness with no reported cases since 2004. SARS is a respiratory illness caused by a virus. "SARS" stands for "severe acute respiratory syndrome," and it is caused by a coronavirus, the same family of viruses that causes COVID-19. SARS produces symptoms such as high fever, headaches, muscle aches, and feelings of exhaustion. After a few days, respiratory symptoms, including cough and shortness of breath emerge.
Understanding Anxiety and Epilepsy
Epilepsy can be a stressful or challenging condition. After a diagnosis, a person may naturally feel anxious about their health or about having a seizure. It has been estimated that about 20% of people with epilepsy also show anxiety symptoms. Clinical anxiety is a mental health disorder different from mild,...
Promethazine – Injection, Intravenous
Warning: Promethazine injection should never be used in children under 2 years of age and should be used with caution in children over 2. It has the potential to cause tissue damage, including gangrene regardless of how or where it is injected. Deep muscle injection is the preferred route to prevent tissue damage. Intravenous administration is the other approved route. Promethazine should never be injected just under the skin (subctuaneously).
The Health Benefits of Green Tea
Green tea has a long history in China, where it has been enjoyed as a richly flavored beverage and used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. Today, green tea has gained popularity and is consumed worldwide thanks to its many acclaimed health benefits. Green tea is made from the...
Dexedrine (Dextroamphetamine) – Oral
Warning: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a boxed warning for Dexedrine. Boxed warnings are the agency’s strongest warnings for serious and potentially life-threatening risks. The boxed warning states:. Amphetamines have a high potential for abuse. The administration of amphetamines for prolonged periods of time may lead...
Valcyte (Valganciclovir) - Oral
Warning: This medication has several boxed warnings due to potential safety risks. Consult with your healthcare provider if you have any questions or experience any of the side effects listed below. Valcyte can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening blood and bone marrow problems, such as low blood cells, low platelet...
Cefadroxil – Oral
Cefadroxil is an orally administered prescription medication used to treat certain bacterial infections, such as infections of the skin, urinary tract (UTIs), throat, and tonsils. Cefadroxil is categorized as a cephalosporin antibiotic (a medication derived from the fungus Acremonium) and is approved for use in adults and children. Cephalosporin antibiotics...
Antivert (Meclizine) – Oral
Antivert (meclizine) is an orally administered medication used to manage symptoms of motion sickness and vertigo. Antivert is an antiemetic (a medicine used to prevent nausea) and is approved for use in people 12 and older. Antivert belongs to a drug class called antihistamines. Antihistamines are a class of drugs...
