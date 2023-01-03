Warning: Promethazine injection should never be used in children under 2 years of age and should be used with caution in children over 2. It has the potential to cause tissue damage, including gangrene regardless of how or where it is injected. Deep muscle injection is the preferred route to prevent tissue damage. Intravenous administration is the other approved route. Promethazine should never be injected just under the skin (subctuaneously).

