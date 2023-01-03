ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Reach Deal With Rafael Devers To Avoid Arbitration

The Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with third baseman Rafael Devers on a one-year, $17.5 million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to MLB.com 's Mark Feinsand on Tuesday (January 3).

The two sides are reportedly still focused on negotiations for a multiyear extension that would stop Devers from hitting the free agent market after the 2023 season, the sources confirmed.

The Red Sox have lost several key contributors from their 2018 World Series team with shortstop Xander Bogaerts , who signed with the San Diego Padres last month and outfielder Mookie Betts , who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Boston also lost slugger J.D. Martinez (Dodgers), catcher Christian Vázquez (Minnesota Twins) and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi during free agency this offseason.

Devers is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons, hitting for a .295 average, 27 home runs and 88 RBIs last season and a .283 average, 139 home runs and 455 RBIs during the past six seasons.

The 26-year-old won the Silver Slugger award and was selected to the MLB second-team in 2021.

Devers is expected by many to get a $300 million-plus contract once he reaches a long-term deal, whether it be with Boston or another MLB team next offseason.

