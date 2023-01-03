ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

gilavalleycentral.net

Bylas man sentenced to 293 months for second-degree murder

PHOENIX — Marvin Tona, 48, of Bylas, was sentenced Dec. 19, 2022, by United States District Judge Steven P. Logan to 293 months in prison. Tona pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder. On Sept. 5, 2021, while on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Tona argued with the adult...
BYLAS, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

COVID levels high in Greenlee, medium in Graham

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting that Greenlee County is experiencing high COVID-19 community levels. Eight counties — Apache, Cochise, Gila, La Paz, Navajo and Yuma, along with Greenlee — have high levels, and the Department of Health Services is recommending mask wearing in indoor settings.
GREENLEE COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Safford Lions PowWow adding online ordering, home delivery

THATCHER — The Gila Valley’s opportunity to eat healthy while saving money is getting easier. On the first Saturday of each month, the Safford Lions Club makes available up to 70 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetable for a donation of $15 through Borderlands Produce Rescue’s PowWow (Produce on Wheels Without Waste). Patrons drive up at the distribution, located in the parking lot of the Home Depot store, and volunteers load the produce into the patrons’ vehicles.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Shannon Patrice Williams

Shannon Patrice Williams, born September 16, 1971, in Upland California, sadly passed away December 22, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. She is survived by: her four kids, Zachary McCarthy (Carli), Brayden McCarthy, Matthew McCarthy (Nevaeh), and Trey McCarthy; Fiancé, Christopher Aguallo; sister, Lorah Pierpont (Steven); brother, Norman Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
TUCSON, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Darrel Ray Ivey

Darrel Ray Ivey, a resident of Safford, peacefully passed into rest Tuesday evening, December 20, 2022, at his residence. Darrel was 62. Funeral services for Darrel will be conducted Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Tabernacle Church in Safford by Pastor Preston Clonts. Online condolences may be...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Joseph Ira Elmer

Joseph Ira Elmer, of Duncan, entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 17, 2022 at home with his family by his side. He was 50. He was preceded in death by: his sister, Hope; his older brother Alvin Jr; his father, Alvin Sr; and his mother, Betty. Joseph leaves behind: his...
DUNCAN, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Duo Deloro to perform at Safford Library

SAFFORD — The Safford City-Graham County Library, Friends of the Library and Gila Valley Arts Council are once again teaming to treat library patrons to a special performance. Classical guitarists Duo Deloro will conduct a short program in the library’s programming room on Monday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m....
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

MGRMC welcomes first girl and boy born in 2023

SAFFORD — Mt. Graham Regional Center announced the first girl and first boy born in 2023. Venezia Ruiz was born to Lourdes Hernandez and Angel Ruiz, and Hezekiah Granatowski was born to Jeremiah and Amie Granatowski. Both children were born Jan. 1.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Basketball Power Point rankings released today

For the first time this season, the area high school basketball teams know where they rank as the first power point rankings were released today by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. The state tournaments start in early February, so the teams have almost exactly one month to move their way into...
FORT THOMAS, AZ

