THATCHER — The Gila Valley’s opportunity to eat healthy while saving money is getting easier. On the first Saturday of each month, the Safford Lions Club makes available up to 70 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetable for a donation of $15 through Borderlands Produce Rescue’s PowWow (Produce on Wheels Without Waste). Patrons drive up at the distribution, located in the parking lot of the Home Depot store, and volunteers load the produce into the patrons’ vehicles.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO