Former Pilot John Lear Says "There Are Millions Of Aliens Living On The Moon"
A former CIA pilot shocked the public with his statement that the Moon is actually a livable place with over 250 million citizens. The former CIA pilot, John Lear, has been quite famous among the conspiracy theorists. "Everything you heard about the Moon is a lie," exclaimed Mr. Lear. He...
Tiny A-Frame Cabin In Minnesota Looks Suprisingly Cozy & Affordable
Tiny houses and cabins have been all the buzz lately. I recently found a YouTuber who has hundreds of thousands of views on his tiny A-frame cabin that's located near the suburbs of the Twin Cities. From what I gather, this couple owns some land and decided to put up...
Duluth, MN
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
