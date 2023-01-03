Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update

A newborn baby was recently surrendered in Florida using a Safe Have Baby Box -- a secure box that immediately alerts 911 that an infant has been placed inside. It is the only baby box in Florida and the first time it has been used. It's located at the Ocala Fire Rescue's Station #1. Under Florida law, a baby can be surrendered within a week of being born to a hospital emergency room, fire station, or emergency medical service station.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO