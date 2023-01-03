Rep. Malliotakis backs Kevin McCarthy ‘as many times as it takes,’ as he falls short in first vote for House speaker

Read full article on original website
US House fails to elect Speaker after three more votes on second day
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. Yet McCarthy...
McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but still falls short
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to support him in dramatic votes for House speaker on Friday, making extraordinary gains on the fourth day and the 12th and 13th ballots of a grueling standoff that was testing American democracy and the Republicans’ ability to govern.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
Washington — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.
McCarthy, backed by ‘disappointed’ Malliotakis, fails for sixth time to become House speaker
(Editor’s note: Text added by Staten Island Advance staff to include Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’ voting decision and information related to it.) House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
McCarthy gets nod for House speaker in 15 votes after chaotic week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. After four days of grueling ballots,...
Biden signs bill compensating 6K families of 9/11 victims with $2.7 billion, from fund they were previously barred from
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – More than two decades after the deadly Sept. 11, 2001, attack, the Fairness for 9/11 Families Act will compensate nearly 6,000 spouses and children the $2.7 billion they are owed. In December, the Fairness for 9/11 Families Act was passed by the Senate and Congress.
2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap freezes Congress again
WASHINGTON (AP) — Such are the fractures in the country, between the political parties and inside the Republican Party itself, that one time-honored specialty of Washington — memorializing and coming together over national trauma — isn’t what it used to be. Friday morning’s moment of silence...
‘Our democracy held’: Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems; GOP wrestles with its rebels
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol mob two years ago and the menacing effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos,” even as disarray rendered Congress dysfunctional for a fourth straight day.
Amid speaker chaos, Rep. Malliotakis expects McCarthy deal done by end of week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A holdout group of Republicans in the House of Representatives has held up the selection for House speaker, but Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said Thursday that she expects a deal to get done for Rep. Kevin McCarthy by the end of the week. Like most of...
